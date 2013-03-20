Before he was Pope
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina holds the hands of worshippers during a Holy Thursday mass in the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia...more
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia...more
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, is pictured walking through a turnstile in Buenos Aires, May 25, 2008. REUTERS/Diego Fernandez Otero/Clarin
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, is pictured travelling by subway in Buenos Aires, May 25, 2008. REUTERS/Diego Fernandez Otero/Clarin
Then Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio blesses residents of the Villa 21-24 slum inside the Virgin of Caacupe chapel, in the Barracas neighborhood of Buenos Aires, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Gomez
Then bishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, accompanied by Father Jose Maria de Paola (R), known as "Father Pepe" and local residents visiting the Villa 21-24 slum in Buenos Aires in 1998. REUTERS/Parroquia Virgen de Caacupe
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, is pictured with family in this 1958 photo courtesy of the Pope's sister Maria Elena. Pictured (back row, L-R) are his sister Maria Elena, mother Regina, brother Alberto, brother Oscar, sister...more
Regina Maria Sivori and Mario Jose Bergoglio, the parents of former Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, pose for in their wedding picture. REUTERS/Clarin
Jorge Mario Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, during his youth in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Courtesy Bergoglio family
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/File
Pope Benedict XVI greets the Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio at the Vatican, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio gives the holy communion to Argentina's former army chief, retired General Roberto Bendini, in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio greets worshippers during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio holds a jersey from the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, as he offers mass in the chapel of the club's sports complex in Buenos Aires, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club more
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio poses with youths after offering mass at the sports complex of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, in Buenos Aires, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina greets worshippers after giving Holy Thursday mass as he leaves a church in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina
Argentine Cardinal Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires cathedral. Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005....more
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Argentina's new cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio poses in the Vatican during an informal meeting with friends and relatives following the Consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Square, February 21, 2001. REUTERS/File
Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio leads a mass during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
