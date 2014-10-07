Behind the doors of Rabat

A woman walks on a rooftop of a building in Rabat's Medina as the walls of Kasbah of the Udayas are seen in background September 25, 2014. While visitors are getting squeezed through the better-known sites of Marrakesh and Fez, the old part of Rabat...more

A woman walks on a rooftop of a building in Rabat's Medina as the walls of Kasbah of the Udayas are seen in background September 25, 2014. While visitors are getting squeezed through the better-known sites of Marrakesh and Fez, the old part of Rabat - with its beautiful Medina and Kasbah of the Udayas - remains an almost unspoiled oasis of calm. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

