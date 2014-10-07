Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 7, 2014 | 8:40pm IST

Behind the doors of Rabat

A man walks in front of doors in a wall of Rabat's Medina September 23, 2014. UNESCO made Rabat a World Heritage Site two years ago and media and tour operators call it a "must-see destination."REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A woman walks on a rooftop of a building in Rabat's Medina as the walls of Kasbah of the Udayas are seen in background September 25, 2014. While visitors are getting squeezed through the better-known sites of Marrakesh and Fez, the old part of Rabat - with its beautiful Medina and Kasbah of the Udayas - remains an almost unspoiled oasis of calm. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Rooftops of Rabat's Medina are seen from atop a hotel that is being reconstructed September 25, 2014. Smaller and more compact, its labyrinths of streets, passages and dead ends are a treasure trove of shapes and colours, of moments begging to be caught by the photographer's lens. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
People walk through Bab el Had gates of Rabat's Medina September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Girls look through the window of a house in Kasbah of the Udayas, a picturesque ancient part of Rabat September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A woman makes her way between houses painted in traditional blue and white colours in Kasbah of the Udayas, a picturesque ancient part of Rabat September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A woman is reflected in the mirror of shop as a barber reads the Koran in Rabat's Medina September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A man sleeps in front of a closed shop in Rabat's Medina September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Mint tea is ready to be served in a traditional house in Kasbah of the Udayas, a picturesque ancient part of Rabat September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A television set is seen inside a home in Rabat's Medina September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Different items are offered for sale at a small flea market inside Rabat's Medina September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Colour pigments are offered for sale in Medina, Rabat's old city September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A butcher sells animal's legs and heads in Medina, Rabat's old city September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Peanuts, pumpkin seeds and other snacks are offered for sale on a trolley in Rabat's Medina September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A man plays video games in an entertainment saloon in Rabat's Medina September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Mannequins displaying women's clothing for sale are lined against the wall in Rabat's Medina September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A man sells fish and turtles in Medina, Rabat's old city September 23, 2014.

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Stickers with pictures of Moroccan King Mohammed VI decorate doors in national colours in Rabat's Medina September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Men sit on a painted wall behind Bab el Bahr gates of Rabat's Medina September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A head of a mannequin decorates a hair salon in Rabat's Medina September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A cat rests in a window of a house painted in traditional blue and white colours in Kasbah of the Udayas, a picturesque ancient part of Rabat September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A combination photo shows some of the colourful doors seen in Rabat's Medina and Kasbah of the Udayas, September 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Boys play football in front of a lighthouse near Rabat's Medina September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A man leaves a mosque after evening prayers in Medina, Rabat's old city September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
