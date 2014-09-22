Behind the scenes at Gleneagles

Golfers play on the PGA Centenary course, where the Ryder Cup will be played, at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. Gleneagles was named the best golf resort in the world for the third year running at the 2014 ULTRA awards...more

Golfers play on the PGA Centenary course, where the Ryder Cup will be played, at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. Gleneagles was named the best golf resort in the world for the third year running at the 2014 ULTRA awards and follows Muirfield in 1973 as the only Scottish venues since the tournament began in 1927. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

