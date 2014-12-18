Behind the wheel in Kabul

A women holds a book showing road signs as she attends a class at a driving school in Kabul September 4, 2014.Some of the women who have signed up say learning to drive is a way to escape unwanted gazes and physical harassment on the cramped, crowded...more

A women holds a book showing road signs as she attends a class at a driving school in Kabul September 4, 2014.Some of the women who have signed up say learning to drive is a way to escape unwanted gazes and physical harassment on the cramped, crowded minibuses that are often the only method of urban public transport. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

