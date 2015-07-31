Edition:
Beijing 2022 Olympic gold

Fireworks explode behind a snowboard sculpture to celebrate Beijing being chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly bidding to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A message of congratulation is projected onto the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium as people celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing July 31, 2015. Beijing was chosen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, becoming the first city to be awarded both summer and winter Games. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Sheep look out from a gate at a village near Dolomiti Mountain Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Thomas Bach President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Beijing as the city to host the the 2022 Winter Olympics during the 128th International Olympic Committee Session, in Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Local villagers rest at a bus station near Wanlong Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, which is jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Local residents celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A worker is pictured in front of a billboard of local real estate advertisement in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, which is jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A boy and his mother holding Chinese flag celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A local villager walks out of his sheepfold near Dolomiti Mountain Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Member of the Beijing delegation, former basketball player Yao Ming, speaks to the media after Beijing was awarded the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, defeating Almaty in the final round of voting, during the 128th IOC session in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A local villager holds her grandson outside her sheepfold near Dolomiti Mountain Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou,jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A local woman takes a selfie with an Olympics flag as she waits for IOC's announcement of the winner city for the 2022 winter Olympics bid, at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A local woman fans a cardboard while cooking kebabs at a roadside stall in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A man works on a new ropeway at Wanlong Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Members of the Beijing delegation celebrate after Beijing was awarded the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, defeating Almaty in the final round of voting, during the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Local villagers rest at a village near Wanlong Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Local resident Zhang Jing celebrates after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A villager smokes next to a billboard of local real estate advertisement in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, which is jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium in Beijing July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A local villager takes a nap beside a road at a village near Dolomiti Mountain Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
People who participated in a program at the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A local villager carries a sack at a village near Genting Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
People celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in front of Bird's Nest Olympic stadium in Beijing July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A cable car travels above the ski tracks at Genting Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
