Beijing 2022 Olympic gold
Fireworks explode behind a snowboard sculpture to celebrate Beijing being chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly bidding to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. ...more
A message of congratulation is projected onto the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium as people celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing July 31, 2015. Beijing was chosen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to...more
Sheep look out from a gate at a village near Dolomiti Mountain Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Thomas Bach President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Beijing as the city to host the the 2022 Winter Olympics during the 128th International Olympic Committee Session, in Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2015....more
Local villagers rest at a bus station near Wanlong Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, which is jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason...more
Local residents celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker is pictured in front of a billboard of local real estate advertisement in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, which is jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy and his mother holding Chinese flag celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A local villager walks out of his sheepfold near Dolomiti Mountain Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Member of the Beijing delegation, former basketball player Yao Ming, speaks to the media after Beijing was awarded the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, defeating Almaty in the final round of voting, during the 128th IOC session in Malaysia's capital Kuala...more
A local villager holds her grandson outside her sheepfold near Dolomiti Mountain Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou,jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A local woman takes a selfie with an Olympics flag as she waits for IOC's announcement of the winner city for the 2022 winter Olympics bid, at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A local woman fans a cardboard while cooking kebabs at a roadside stall in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man works on a new ropeway at Wanlong Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Members of the Beijing delegation celebrate after Beijing was awarded the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, defeating Almaty in the final round of voting, during the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Local villagers rest at a village near Wanlong Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Local resident Zhang Jing celebrates after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A villager smokes next to a billboard of local real estate advertisement in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, which is jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium in Beijing July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A local villager takes a nap beside a road at a village near Dolomiti Mountain Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, jointly hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with capital Beijing, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People who participated in a program at the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A local villager carries a sack at a village near Genting Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People celebrate after Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in front of Bird's Nest Olympic stadium in Beijing July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A cable car travels above the ski tracks at Genting Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our top photos this week.
Death of the Dead Sea
The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes are devouring land where the shoreline once...
Olympic aspirations
Inside Zhangjiakou and Beijing, China and Almaty, Kazakhstan, candidate cities for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
A year without home in Ukraine
More than 400 residents displaced by the conflict in eastern Ukraine have been sheltered at a sanatorium since last summer.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.