Beijing Autoshow
A man takes a picture of a Smart For-Us Pickup Concept car on display at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model stands next to a Lamborghini sports car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People take pictures of the EXP 9 F Bentley SUV concept car displayed at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Lamborghini President and Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann speaks next to the Lamborghini URUS concept SUV at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker cleans a Citroen DS5 at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model sits in a Haval E concept car from China's Great Wall Auto at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker cleans a Chevrolet CODE 130R at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy poses for a photo next to a Volvo C30 Electric car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model stands next to an BMW i3 Concept electric car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model poses next to a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 during the 2012 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li
