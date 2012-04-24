Edition:
Beijing Autoshow

<p>A man takes a picture of a Smart For-Us Pickup Concept car on display at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A man takes a picture of a Smart For-Us Pickup Concept car on display at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A model stands next to a Lamborghini sports car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A model stands next to a Lamborghini sports car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>People take pictures of the EXP 9 F Bentley SUV concept car displayed at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

People take pictures of the EXP 9 F Bentley SUV concept car displayed at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Lamborghini President and Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann speaks next to the Lamborghini URUS concept SUV at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Lamborghini President and Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann speaks next to the Lamborghini URUS concept SUV at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A worker cleans a Citroen DS5 at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A worker cleans a Citroen DS5 at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A model sits in a Haval E concept car from China's Great Wall Auto at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A model sits in a Haval E concept car from China's Great Wall Auto at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A worker cleans a Chevrolet CODE 130R at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A worker cleans a Chevrolet CODE 130R at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A boy poses for a photo next to a Volvo C30 Electric car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A boy poses for a photo next to a Volvo C30 Electric car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A model stands next to an BMW i3 Concept electric car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A model stands next to an BMW i3 Concept electric car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A model poses next to a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 during the 2012 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

A model poses next to a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 during the 2012 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

