Beijing under water
Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers place sandbags to block a breaching dyke after heavy rainfalls hit the Fangshan district of Beijing, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers place sandbags to block a breaching dyke after heavy rainfalls hit the Fangshan district of Beijing, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Silt and stones are seen inside a house after a rain-triggered landslide hit the Hebei township of Fangshan district in Beijing, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Silt and stones are seen inside a house after a rain-triggered landslide hit the Hebei township of Fangshan district in Beijing, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers and policemen carry the body of Wang Jiansheng out of a flooded crop field in Dongnanzhang village of the Fangshan district in Beijing, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers and policemen carry the body of Wang Jiansheng out of a flooded crop field in Dongnanzhang village of the Fangshan district in Beijing, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A car (L) and a bulldozer are seen partially submerged in a flooded crop field in Dongnanzhang village of the Fangshan district in Beijing, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yao Wei
A car (L) and a bulldozer are seen partially submerged in a flooded crop field in Dongnanzhang village of the Fangshan district in Beijing, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yao Wei
Villagers and relatives get on a boat to look for bodies of victims in a flooded crop field in Dongnanzhang village of the Fangshan district in Beijing, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yao Wei
Villagers and relatives get on a boat to look for bodies of victims in a flooded crop field in Dongnanzhang village of the Fangshan district in Beijing, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yao Wei
A woman walks past an area damaged by floods after heavy rainfalls hit Long Bao Yu Village, Fangshan district, near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past an area damaged by floods after heavy rainfalls hit Long Bao Yu Village, Fangshan district, near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks past debris and a taxi damaged by a flood after heavy rainfalls hit Mentougou District in Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks past debris and a taxi damaged by a flood after heavy rainfalls hit Mentougou District in Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man waits next to a flooded highway as his car was trapped after heavy rainfalls hit Fangshan District in Beijing, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A man waits next to a flooded highway as his car was trapped after heavy rainfalls hit Fangshan District in Beijing, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A car damaged by floods is seen after heavy rainfalls hit Zhou Kou Dian Village, Fangshan district, near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A car damaged by floods is seen after heavy rainfalls hit Zhou Kou Dian Village, Fangshan district, near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents sit amidst debris and damaged vehicles, an aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rainfalls which hit their home in Wa Jing Village, at Fangshan district near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents sit amidst debris and damaged vehicles, an aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rainfalls which hit their home in Wa Jing Village, at Fangshan district near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue boat approaches a partially submerged car on a flooded highway after heavy rainfalls hit Fangshan District in Beijing, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A rescue boat approaches a partially submerged car on a flooded highway after heavy rainfalls hit Fangshan District in Beijing, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman walks next to a vehicle damaged by floods after heavy rainfalls hit her home in Long Bao Yu Village, Fangshan district, near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks next to a vehicle damaged by floods after heavy rainfalls hit her home in Long Bao Yu Village, Fangshan district, near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A replica of a Chinese military aircraft is seen sitting amid mud after a flood caused by heavy rainfalls, at a military school in Fangshan district of Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A replica of a Chinese military aircraft is seen sitting amid mud after a flood caused by heavy rainfalls, at a military school in Fangshan district of Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A primary school student in military uniform stands on a stool as he looks for his belongings in the mud after a flood caused by heavy rainfalls, at a military school in Fangshan district of Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A primary school student in military uniform stands on a stool as he looks for his belongings in the mud after a flood caused by heavy rainfalls, at a military school in Fangshan district of Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents look at a stranded car on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents look at a stranded car on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers pump flood water as a bus is stranded on a street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers pump flood water as a bus is stranded on a street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers and residents stand next to a stranded car which is being pulled up from a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass amid heavy rainfall in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers and residents stand next to a stranded car which is being pulled up from a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass amid heavy rainfall in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident pushes her bicycle on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing July 21, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A resident pushes her bicycle on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing July 21, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Flood water falls down a stairway as residents get out of the entrance to a subway station amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Flood water falls down a stairway as residents get out of the entrance to a subway station amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents push a stranded car on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents push a stranded car on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers hold their hands to look for a sewage outfall on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers hold their hands to look for a sewage outfall on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A driver points to his car which has been stranded for half an hour on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A driver points to his car which has been stranded for half an hour on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen carry on a rescue operation amid heavy rainfalls on a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass in central Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen carry on a rescue operation amid heavy rainfalls on a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass in central Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers and residents stand next to a stranded car which is being pulled up from a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass amid heavy rainfall in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers and residents stand next to a stranded car which is being pulled up from a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass amid heavy rainfall in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Mrs. Kim Jong-un
The North Korean leader ties the knot.
Tragedy in Colorado
The aftermath of the mass shooting.
Ethnic violence in Assam
Security forces are struggling to contain ethnic fighting in Assam that has killed 26 people and left remote hamlets in flames.
Healthcare in Appalachia
Remote Area Medical clinics bring free medical, dental and vision care to uninsured and under-insured people across the country and abroad.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.