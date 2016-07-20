Beijing under water
Tourists hold umbrellas as they stand in front of the Tiananmen Gate and a giant portrait of Chinese late Chairman Mao Zedong on a day of heavy rain in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A flooded tunnel next to the Beijing West Railway Station is seen during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A man throws fish back to a flooded river in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Taxis go through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man puts up a cordon around a flooded area during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People walk in a flooded underpass during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A resident rides on heavy machinery as he makes his way at a flooded area in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A man rides along a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Vehicles are trapped on a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A food deliveryman wades through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A food deliveryman rides through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Automobiles are seen passing a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
People raise up a baby stroller as they wade through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A bus goes through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A paramilitary police officer stands in front of a giant portrait of Chinese late Chairman Mao Zedong on a day of heavy rain in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People wait outside the ticket office at Beijing West Railway Station during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman carries a baby as she enters Beijing West Railway Station during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue vehicles drain water out from a flooded tunnel next to the Beijing West Railway Station during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists brace themselves against the rain as they cross the tunnel through the Tiananmen Gate on a day of heavy rain in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Elephant in the room
The GOP mascot makes appearances on the campaign trail and at the Republican National Convention.
Guns at the RNC
Demonstrators outside the Republican National Convention exercise their right to bear arms in the open-carry state of Ohio.
Melania Trump addresses the RNC
A small section of Melania Trump's address closely resembled a part of Michelle Obama's speech eight years ago in support of Barack Obama, who was then...
Rule of Erdogan
The political career of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.