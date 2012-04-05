Edition:
Pictures | Thu Apr 5, 2012

Being 'Bangalored' no more

<p>A game artist sits at his workstation on the floor of Dhruva Interactive's offices in Bangalore, February 27, 2012. As gaming scales up, the advantages of outsourcing are becoming apparent to the firms on the U.S. West Coast that dominate the sector. Jobs that can cost up to $12,000-$15,000 per man-month there can be outsourced to companies in India like Dhruva for about $4,000-$5,000. Picture taken on February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Employees of game company Dhruva Interactive play a game for which they designed the graphics at their office in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Workers are seen at their workstations on the floor of an outsourcing centre in Bangalore, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>An employee walks out of an iconic pyramid-shaped building made out of glass in the Infosys campus at Electronics City in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Employees walk in front of a building dubbed the "washing machine", a well-known landmark built by Infosys at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Employees walk in front of a building dubbed the "washing machine", a well-known landmark built by Infosys at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>An external view shows Microsoft India's Development Center in the Gachibowli IT district in Hyderabad, in Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>An office worker sits in front of an award on his desk on the floor of an outsourcing centre in Bangalore, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Office workers sit in front of their workstations on the floor of an outsourcing centre in Bangalore, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Office workers sit in front of their workstations on the floor of an outsourcing centre in Bangalore, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Employees demonstrate the use of the newly-designed prototype of a touch-sensitive table at Microsoft India's Development Center in the Gachibowli IT district in Hyderabad, in Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Employees demonstrate the use of the Xbox Kinect motion sensing device at Microsoft India's Development Center in the Gachibowli IT district in Hyderabad, in Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Employees of game company Dhruva Interactive play a game for which they designed the graphics, at their office in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Employees walk and cycle in front of a building dubbed the "washing machine", a well-known landmark built by Infosys at the Electronics city IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Rajesh Rao, founder and CEO of game company Dhruva Interactive, gestures during an interview with Reuters in Bangalore, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Vivek Kulkarni, head of Brickwork India, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangalore, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>A man pushing a tricycle cart walks in front of a pyramid-shaped building made out of glass in the Infosys campus at Electronics City in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>An exterior view shows Microsoft's offices in Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>Game artists and designers work at the workstations on the floor of Dhruva Interactive's offices in Bangalore, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>An elevated view shows a newly-built highway and the Gachibowli district in Hyderabad, which is home to many of Hyderabad's IT campuses, in Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder and chairman of Infosys, listens to a question during an interview with Reuters at the company's office in Bangalore February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

