Being 'Bangalored' no more

A game artist sits at his workstation on the floor of Dhruva Interactive's offices in Bangalore, February 27, 2012. As gaming scales up, the advantages of outsourcing are becoming apparent to the firms on the U.S. West Coast that dominate the sector. Jobs that can cost up to $12,000-$15,000 per man-month there can be outsourced to companies in India like Dhruva for about $4,000-$5,000. Picture taken on February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files