Pictures | Wed Oct 21, 2015 | 10:21pm IST

Being Biden

Vice President Joe Biden announces he will not seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination during an appearance with his wife Jill (R) in Rose Garden of the White House in Washington October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vice President Joe Biden announces he will not seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination during an appearance with his wife Jill (R) in Rose Garden of the White House in Washington October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden announces he will not seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination during an appearance with his wife Jill (R) in Rose Garden of the White House in Washington October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event honoring former Vice President Walter Mondale at The George Washington University in Washington October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event honoring former Vice President Walter Mondale at The George Washington University in Washington October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event honoring former Vice President Walter Mondale at The George Washington University in Washington October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vice President Joe Biden stands behind a podium with the U.S. vice presidential seal as he speaks at a reception in honor of the 2015 USO Gala honorees at his residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Vice President Joe Biden stands behind a podium with the U.S. vice presidential seal as he speaks at a reception in honor of the 2015 USO Gala honorees at his residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden stands behind a podium with the U.S. vice presidential seal as he speaks at a reception in honor of the 2015 USO Gala honorees at his residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Vice President Joe Biden gestures to the audience to sit down while receiving applause after being given the Athenagoras Human Rights Award from The Order of St. Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in Manhattan, New York October 17, 2015. At left is Ambassador of Greece to the United States Christos Panagopoulos. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Vice President Joe Biden gestures to the audience to sit down while receiving applause after being given the Athenagoras Human Rights Award from The Order of St. Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in Manhattan, New York October 17, 2015. At left is Ambassador of Greece to the United States Christos Panagopoulos. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden gestures to the audience to sit down while receiving applause after being given the Athenagoras Human Rights Award from The Order of St. Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, in Manhattan, New York October 17, 2015. At left is Ambassador of Greece to the United States Christos Panagopoulos. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden participate in a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House in Washington, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden participate in a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House in Washington, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden participate in a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House in Washington, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Barack Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Vice President Joseph Biden places his hand on his heart as the casket of his son is carried into the church before a funeral mass for former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
President Barack Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

President Barack Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
President Barack Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden during the funeral of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, son of Vice President Joe Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Delaware June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter (R) as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. Carter served as the deputy defense secretary, the department's number two position, from 2011 to 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter (R) as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. Carter served as the deputy defense secretary, the department's number two position, from 2011 to 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
United States Vice President Joe Biden talks to Stephanie Carter (R) as her husband Ash Carter (not pictured) delivers his acceptance speech as the new Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. Carter served as the deputy defense secretary, the department's number two position, from 2011 to 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014
Vice President Joe Biden talks about rooting out corruption as he addresses a civil society forum during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joe Biden (R) puts his forehead together with Israel's President Shimon Peres (L) as they embrace after Peres received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the U.S. legislature can confer, during a ceremony in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Joe Biden (R) puts his forehead together with Israel's President Shimon Peres (L) as they embrace after Peres received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the U.S. legislature can confer, during a ceremony in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 26, 2014
Vice President Joe Biden (R) puts his forehead together with Israel's President Shimon Peres (L) as they embrace after Peres received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the U.S. legislature can confer, during a ceremony in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and commander of combined U.S.-South Korea forces U.S. Army General Curtis Scaparrotti (R) wear their caps upon arrival at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the military border separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool

Vice President Joe Biden (L) and commander of combined U.S.-South Korea forces U.S. Army General Curtis Scaparrotti (R) wear their caps upon arrival at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the military border separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2013
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and commander of combined U.S.-South Korea forces U.S. Army General Curtis Scaparrotti (R) wear their caps upon arrival at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the military border separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool
President Barack Obama delivers remarks alongside Vice President Joe Biden at Lackawanna College in Biden's home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama delivers remarks alongside Vice President Joe Biden at Lackawanna College in Biden's home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2013
President Barack Obama delivers remarks alongside Vice President Joe Biden at Lackawanna College in Biden's home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joe Biden (C) speaks with Pacification Unit Mayor Priscilla Azevedo (R) during a visit to the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Victor R. Caivano/Pool

Vice President Joe Biden (C) speaks with Pacification Unit Mayor Priscilla Azevedo (R) during a visit to the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Victor R. Caivano/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2013
Vice President Joe Biden (C) speaks with Pacification Unit Mayor Priscilla Azevedo (R) during a visit to the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Victor R. Caivano/Pool
President Barack Obama (C), flanked by Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

President Barack Obama (C), flanked by Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2013
President Barack Obama (C), flanked by Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden visits the Hurricane Sandy damaged city of Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Vice President Joe Biden visits the Hurricane Sandy damaged city of Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, November 19, 2012
Vice President Joe Biden visits the Hurricane Sandy damaged city of Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2012
President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2012
Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Vice President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force Two at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Vice President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force Two at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2011
Vice President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force Two at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. Picture taken May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2011
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd R) and Defense Secretary Robert Gates (R). Please note: A classified document seen in this photograph has been obscured at source. Picture taken May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
Vice President Joseph Biden talks on a mobile phone after boarding an Amtrak train at Union Station in Washington, to travel to the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Vice President Joseph Biden talks on a mobile phone after boarding an Amtrak train at Union Station in Washington, to travel to the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, February 08, 2011
Vice President Joseph Biden talks on a mobile phone after boarding an Amtrak train at Union Station in Washington, to travel to the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama (L) reacts to remarks by Vice President Joe Biden as Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen (not pictured) speaks at a St Patricks Day reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama (L) reacts to remarks by Vice President Joe Biden as Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen (not pictured) speaks at a St Patricks Day reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2010
President Barack Obama (L) reacts to remarks by Vice President Joe Biden as Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen (not pictured) speaks at a St Patricks Day reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, July 30, 2009. Crowley arrested Gates for disorderly conduct in his own home July 16 while investigating a report of a burglary in process. Obama inflamed tensions by saying police had "acted stupidly," prompting him to back down from the remark. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2009
President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, July 30, 2009. Crowley arrested Gates for disorderly conduct in his own home July 16 while investigating a report of a burglary in process. Obama inflamed tensions by saying police had "acted stupidly," prompting him to back down from the remark. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. Biden met U.S. troops preparing to mark their Independence Day holiday on Saturday, on the third day of a visit he has used to urge Iraqi politicians to do more to reconcile rival factions. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool

Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. Biden met U.S. troops preparing to mark their Independence Day holiday on Saturday, on the third day of a visit he has used to urge Iraqi politicians to do more to reconcile rival factions. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2009
Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. Biden met U.S. troops preparing to mark their Independence Day holiday on Saturday, on the third day of a visit he has used to urge Iraqi politicians to do more to reconcile rival factions. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Vice President Joe Biden and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2009
Vice President Joe Biden and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2009. Barack Obama became the first black U.S. president on Tuesday and declared it is time to set aside petty differences and embark on a new era of responsibility to repair the country and its image abroad. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool

Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2009. Barack Obama became the first black U.S. president on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2009
Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2009. Barack Obama became the first black U.S. president on Tuesday and declared it is time to set aside petty differences and embark on a new era of responsibility to repair the country and its image abroad. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2008
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) kisses his wife Jill at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. U REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) kisses his wife Jill at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. U REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2008
Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) kisses his wife Jill at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. U REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) turns away to wipe his tears after being introduced by his son at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. Democrats nominated Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) on Wednesday as their presidential candidate in a historic first for a black American, sending him into battle against Republican John McCain. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) turns away to wipe his tears after being introduced by his son at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. Democrats nominated Senator Barack...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2008
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) turns away to wipe his tears after being introduced by his son at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. Democrats nominated Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) on Wednesday as their presidential candidate in a historic first for a black American, sending him into battle against Republican John McCain. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senator Chuck Hagel (R-NB), (R), dressed up for Halloween as Sen. Joe Biden, shakes hands with the real Senator Biden (D-DE) before the start of a hearing by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senator Chuck Hagel (R-NB), (R), dressed up for Halloween as Sen. Joe Biden, shakes hands with the real Senator Biden (D-DE) before the start of a hearing by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2007
Senator Chuck Hagel (R-NB), (R), dressed up for Halloween as Sen. Joe Biden, shakes hands with the real Senator Biden (D-DE) before the start of a hearing by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) runs onstage after he was introduced by running mate, presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL), at a campaign event at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois August 23, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) runs onstage after he was introduced by running mate, presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL), at a campaign event at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois August 23, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2008
Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) runs onstage after he was introduced by running mate, presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL), at a campaign event at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois August 23, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) smiles while addressing the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) smiles while addressing the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 28, 2008
Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) smiles while addressing the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2007
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) has make up applied before a television interview at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) has make up applied before a television interview at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2007
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) has make up applied before a television interview at the Public Library in Allison, Iowa November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sen Joe Biden (D-DE) shakes his fist as he lashes out on steroid use in sports, during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill March 10, 2004. At right, is Rep. John Sweeney (R-NY). Today's hearing comes in the wake of damaging revelations about steroid use among some of professional baseball's top players. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sen Joe Biden (D-DE) shakes his fist as he lashes out on steroid use in sports, during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill March 10, 2004. At right, is Rep. John Sweeney (R-NY). Today's hearing comes in the wake of damaging revelations about steroid use among some of professional baseball's top players. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Sen Joe Biden (D-DE) shakes his fist as he lashes out on steroid use in sports, during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill March 10, 2004. At right, is Rep. John Sweeney (R-NY). Today's hearing comes in the wake of damaging revelations about steroid use among some of professional baseball's top players. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
