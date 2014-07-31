Edition:
Being Elmo in Times Square

Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico, exits a subway station dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge carries the head of the Elmo while he walks through Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge walks across an intersection dressed as Elmo, in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge takes a lunch break in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge buys food from a street food cart in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge gets dressed as Elmo inside of a subway station in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge poses with children while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge rests in Times Square, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge exchanges his tips for larger bills from a street food car vendor in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge poses with a woman in Times Square, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge stands amidst other people, all dressed as Elmo, while they look to make tips for photographs in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge poses with women while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge dressed as Elmo rests in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge looks to make tips for photographs while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge heads into a subway station after making tips for photographs in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

