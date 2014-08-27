Being Michael Jackson
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances in front of his house located in a village for migrant workers during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Zhang, born in 1984, quit elementary school and has since held jobs as a...more
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, checks his make-up as he prepares for his performance, in a dressing room in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pictures of Michael Jackson are hung on a wall in a small one-room house belonging to Zhang Guanhui, a Michael Jackson impersonator, in Beijing July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, waits to cross a street as he heads downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, practices his dance moves at a bus stop as he waits for a bus heading downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, walks with an amplifier in a village for migrant workers, on his way downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances during his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Money from bystanders is seen in a box after a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances during his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A bystander puts a money into a box after watching a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, performs on a stage during a small music concert in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, performs during a small music concert in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man watches a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, is silhouetted as he uses his mobile phone while waiting to perform, in a dressing room in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
We can be heroes
Walking among us are superheroes, ready to appear anywhere they're needed, whether it's for voting, promoting or protesting.
Khat - Somalia's paradise flower
Dubbed "the flower of paradise," this leafy sprouts from this narcotic shrub are flown daily into Mogadishu to be distributed across Somalia.
Diner en Blanc New York
The annual dinner's location is kept secret until just before the event.
Funeral for Michael Brown
A community mourns the death the black teenager killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.