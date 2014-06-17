Being Rob Ford
Geoff Stone poses for a picture as he pretends to smoke from a pipe following his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to...more
Kevin Jollimore poses for a picture as he waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Neil Sarel poses for a picture before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actors wait for their auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Geoff Stone dances during media interviews following his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Travis Hay performs during an audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kevin Jollimore poses for a picture as he waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Travis Hay shakes hands with writer Brett McCaig before his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Geoff Stone performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Neil Sarel waits for his audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Geoff Stone performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Writers P. Joseph Regan (L), Brett McCaig (C), and composer Anthony Bastinon watch auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kevin Jollimore poses with Neil Sarel as they wait for their audition for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Travis Hay performs during auditions for "Rob Ford The Musical: The Birth of a Ford Nation" in Toronto, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
