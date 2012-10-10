Edition:
Being VP

<p>President Gerald Ford conducts a meeting to discuss his 1976 presidential re-election campaign while vacationing in Vail, Colorado, August 26, 1976. Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller is to Ford's left. REUTERS/Karl Schumacher/Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library</p>

<p>President Gerald Ford, First Lady Betty Ford, Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, and vice presidential candidate Bob Dole celebrate winning the nomination at the Republican National Convention in Kansas City, August 1976. REUTERS/John T. Bledsoe/U.S. News &amp; World Report Magazine Photograph Collection/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Vice-President George Bush addresses the 39 former Beirut hostages after their arrival at U.S. military airbase Rhein-Main, from Syria, July 1, 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart </p>

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander </p>

<p>British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and U.S. Vice President George Bush pause for the press on the porch of the Vice President's residence before a breakfast meeting, November 15, 1986. REUTERS/C. Combes </p>

<p>Prince Charles, Princess Diana greet Vice President George Bush and Barbra Bush during a dinner reception at the British Embassy in Washington, November 10, 1985. REUTERS/Chas Cancellare</p>

<p>Vice President George bush kisses the Western Wall after his visit to the Yad Vashem holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, July 27, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander </p>

<p>Vice-President Dan Quayle offers Sen. Edward Kennedy a birthday cake marking Kennedy's 58th birthday at Quayle's office, February 22, 1990 . REUTERS/Tim Aubry </p>

<p>Presdient George Bush, Vice President Dan Quayle, James Baker and Chief of Staff John Sununnu walk towards the Oval office of the White House, February 23, 1991. REUTERS/Ira Schwarz </p>

<p>President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore wave to the crowd at the Democratic National Convention, August 29, 1996. REUTERS/Joe Traver</p>

<p>Lucille Mone, 89, from Spencer, South Dakota, is comforted by Vice President Al Gore as he tours storm damage after a tornado touched down, May 30, 1998. REUTERS/Eric Miller </p>

<p>Vice-President Al Gore meets with PLO chairman Yasser Arafat in the Gaza Strip, March 24, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>President Clinton and top diplomatic and military aides meet about the situation in Bosnia, November 22, 1995. Vice President Al Gore is to the left of Clinton. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>President Clinton and Vice-President Al Gore are interviewed by Larry King at the White House, June 5, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Vice-President Al Gore gives the OK sign as he and President Bill Clinton participate in an Internet demonstration at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, California, March 9, 1996. REUTERS/Gregg Newton </p>

<p>President Bill Clinton raises his hand with Vice President Al Gore after Clinton's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, August 29, 1996. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

<p>Texas Governor George W. Bush and his newly named vice presidential candidate Richard Cheney wave to the crowd gathered for a rally at the Springdale, Arkansas High School, July 28, 2000, with their wives Laura Bush and Lynne Cheney. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney read during a staff meeting in the Oval Office, January 26, 2001. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney look at their watches following the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of State Colin Powell] in the Oval Office, January 26, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Draper/White House Photo</p>

<p>President George W. Bush and Vice-President Dick Cheney walk outside the White House, October 29, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured behind a scale model of the new U.S. Navy aircraft carrier at the naming ceremony of the USS Gerald R. Ford at the Pentagon in Washington, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Vice President Dick Cheney listens to remarks at the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Awards in Washington, April 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>President George W. Bush walks from the Oval Office of the White House as Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured inside, in Washington, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on stage before Obama signed the Middle Class Working Families Task Force executive order in the East Room of the White House, January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Vice President Joseph Biden talks on a phone after boarding an Amtrak train at Union Station in Washington, to travel to the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laughs with Vice President Joe Biden after Biden signed the guestbook at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem March 9, 2010. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool </p>

<p>President Obama makes remarks at the opening session of the Jobs and Economic Growth Forum with Vice President Joe Biden (R) at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

