Being VP
President Gerald Ford conducts a meeting to discuss his 1976 presidential re-election campaign while vacationing in Vail, Colorado, August 26, 1976. Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller is to Ford's left. REUTERS/Karl Schumacher/Courtesy Gerald R....more
President Gerald Ford conducts a meeting to discuss his 1976 presidential re-election campaign while vacationing in Vail, Colorado, August 26, 1976. Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller is to Ford's left. REUTERS/Karl Schumacher/Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library
President Gerald Ford, First Lady Betty Ford, Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, and vice presidential candidate Bob Dole celebrate winning the nomination at the Republican National Convention in Kansas City, August 1976. REUTERS/John T....more
President Gerald Ford, First Lady Betty Ford, Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, and vice presidential candidate Bob Dole celebrate winning the nomination at the Republican National Convention in Kansas City, August 1976. REUTERS/John T. Bledsoe/U.S. News & World Report Magazine Photograph Collection/Library of Congress
Vice-President George Bush addresses the 39 former Beirut hostages after their arrival at U.S. military airbase Rhein-Main, from Syria, July 1, 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart
Vice-President George Bush addresses the 39 former Beirut hostages after their arrival at U.S. military airbase Rhein-Main, from Syria, July 1, 1985. REUTERS/Rob Taggart
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and U.S. Vice President George Bush pause for the press on the porch of the Vice President's residence before a breakfast meeting, November 15, 1986. REUTERS/C. Combes
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and U.S. Vice President George Bush pause for the press on the porch of the Vice President's residence before a breakfast meeting, November 15, 1986. REUTERS/C. Combes
Prince Charles, Princess Diana greet Vice President George Bush and Barbra Bush during a dinner reception at the British Embassy in Washington, November 10, 1985. REUTERS/Chas Cancellare
Prince Charles, Princess Diana greet Vice President George Bush and Barbra Bush during a dinner reception at the British Embassy in Washington, November 10, 1985. REUTERS/Chas Cancellare
Vice President George bush kisses the Western Wall after his visit to the Yad Vashem holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, July 27, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Vice President George bush kisses the Western Wall after his visit to the Yad Vashem holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, July 27, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Vice-President Dan Quayle offers Sen. Edward Kennedy a birthday cake marking Kennedy's 58th birthday at Quayle's office, February 22, 1990 . REUTERS/Tim Aubry
Vice-President Dan Quayle offers Sen. Edward Kennedy a birthday cake marking Kennedy's 58th birthday at Quayle's office, February 22, 1990 . REUTERS/Tim Aubry
Presdient George Bush, Vice President Dan Quayle, James Baker and Chief of Staff John Sununnu walk towards the Oval office of the White House, February 23, 1991. REUTERS/Ira Schwarz
Presdient George Bush, Vice President Dan Quayle, James Baker and Chief of Staff John Sununnu walk towards the Oval office of the White House, February 23, 1991. REUTERS/Ira Schwarz
President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore wave to the crowd at the Democratic National Convention, August 29, 1996. REUTERS/Joe Traver
President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore wave to the crowd at the Democratic National Convention, August 29, 1996. REUTERS/Joe Traver
Lucille Mone, 89, from Spencer, South Dakota, is comforted by Vice President Al Gore as he tours storm damage after a tornado touched down, May 30, 1998. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Lucille Mone, 89, from Spencer, South Dakota, is comforted by Vice President Al Gore as he tours storm damage after a tornado touched down, May 30, 1998. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Vice-President Al Gore meets with PLO chairman Yasser Arafat in the Gaza Strip, March 24, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Vice-President Al Gore meets with PLO chairman Yasser Arafat in the Gaza Strip, March 24, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
President Clinton and top diplomatic and military aides meet about the situation in Bosnia, November 22, 1995. Vice President Al Gore is to the left of Clinton. REUTERS/File
President Clinton and top diplomatic and military aides meet about the situation in Bosnia, November 22, 1995. Vice President Al Gore is to the left of Clinton. REUTERS/File
President Clinton and Vice-President Al Gore are interviewed by Larry King at the White House, June 5, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
President Clinton and Vice-President Al Gore are interviewed by Larry King at the White House, June 5, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer
Vice-President Al Gore gives the OK sign as he and President Bill Clinton participate in an Internet demonstration at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, California, March 9, 1996. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Vice-President Al Gore gives the OK sign as he and President Bill Clinton participate in an Internet demonstration at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, California, March 9, 1996. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
President Bill Clinton raises his hand with Vice President Al Gore after Clinton's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, August 29, 1996. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President Bill Clinton raises his hand with Vice President Al Gore after Clinton's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, August 29, 1996. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Texas Governor George W. Bush and his newly named vice presidential candidate Richard Cheney wave to the crowd gathered for a rally at the Springdale, Arkansas High School, July 28, 2000, with their wives Laura Bush and Lynne Cheney. REUTERS/Rick...more
Texas Governor George W. Bush and his newly named vice presidential candidate Richard Cheney wave to the crowd gathered for a rally at the Springdale, Arkansas High School, July 28, 2000, with their wives Laura Bush and Lynne Cheney. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney read during a staff meeting in the Oval Office, January 26, 2001. REUTERS/File
President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney read during a staff meeting in the Oval Office, January 26, 2001. REUTERS/File
President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney look at their watches following the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of State Colin Powell] in the Oval Office, January 26, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Draper/White House Photo
President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney look at their watches following the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of State Colin Powell] in the Oval Office, January 26, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Draper/White House Photo
President George W. Bush and Vice-President Dick Cheney walk outside the White House, October 29, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President George W. Bush and Vice-President Dick Cheney walk outside the White House, October 29, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured behind a scale model of the new U.S. Navy aircraft carrier at the naming ceremony of the USS Gerald R. Ford at the Pentagon in Washington, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured behind a scale model of the new U.S. Navy aircraft carrier at the naming ceremony of the USS Gerald R. Ford at the Pentagon in Washington, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Dick Cheney listens to remarks at the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Awards in Washington, April 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Dick Cheney listens to remarks at the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Awards in Washington, April 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young
President George W. Bush walks from the Oval Office of the White House as Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured inside, in Washington, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President George W. Bush walks from the Oval Office of the White House as Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured inside, in Washington, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on stage before Obama signed the Middle Class Working Families Task Force executive order in the East Room of the White House, January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on stage before Obama signed the Middle Class Working Families Task Force executive order in the East Room of the White House, January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joseph Biden talks on a phone after boarding an Amtrak train at Union Station in Washington, to travel to the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Vice President Joseph Biden talks on a phone after boarding an Amtrak train at Union Station in Washington, to travel to the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laughs with Vice President Joe Biden after Biden signed the guestbook at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem March 9, 2010. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laughs with Vice President Joe Biden after Biden signed the guestbook at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem March 9, 2010. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
President Obama makes remarks at the opening session of the Jobs and Economic Growth Forum with Vice President Joe Biden (R) at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama makes remarks at the opening session of the Jobs and Economic Growth Forum with Vice President Joe Biden (R) at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Overloaded
Heavy loads are no deterrent for these people.
Mental health institutions
To mark World Mental Health Day, a look at patients and their support workers.
A vision of Mary Magdalene
Faithful gather in Wisconsin every year to celebrate the anniversary of an apparition of Mary Magdalene which appeared to Adele Brise, a young Belgian immigrant...
Art in the austerity age
Artists and protesters depict their debt crisis woes.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.