Beirut hotel blast
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel as people watch from windows following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman secures the area as firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members detain men following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Lebanese army soldiers and policemen carry their weapons as they take up positions outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Civil Defence members push a wounded man on a stretcher to an ambulance as Internal Security members react outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Internal Security members arrest a suspect following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lebanese army soldier gestures as he secures the area outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Intelligence officers carrying their weapons stand near Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Fire is seen from the windows of Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Next Slideshows
Caught in east Ukraine crossfire
Some try to live, others try to flee from the increasing violence in eastern Ukraine.
Defending Baghdad
Iraq ramps up security in the wake of the Sunni insurgent onslaught.
ISIL in Mosul
ISIL militants tighten their hold on the Iraqi city.
Suicide bomber hits Beirut
A suicide bomber blows up his car near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the World Cup in a nearby cafe.
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.