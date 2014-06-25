Edition:
India
Thu Jun 26, 2014

Beirut hotel blast

Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel as people watch from windows following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel as people watch from windows following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel as people watch from windows following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman secures the area as firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

A policeman secures the area as firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Thursday, June 26, 2014
A policeman secures the area as firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members detain men following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Internal Security members detain men following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Internal Security members detain men following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Lebanese army soldiers and policemen carry their weapons as they take up positions outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Lebanese army soldiers and policemen carry their weapons as they take up positions outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers and policemen carry their weapons as they take up positions outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Civil Defence members push a wounded man on a stretcher to an ambulance as Internal Security members react outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Civil Defence members push a wounded man on a stretcher to an ambulance as Internal Security members react outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Civil Defence members push a wounded man on a stretcher to an ambulance as Internal Security members react outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Internal Security members arrest a suspect following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Internal Security members arrest a suspect following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Internal Security members arrest a suspect following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Guests staying in Duroy hotel cover their noses as they look out from windows following a bomb attack in the hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Internal Security members detain a man following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Lebanese army soldier gestures as he secures the area outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Lebanese army soldier gestures as he secures the area outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Thursday, June 26, 2014
A Lebanese army soldier gestures as he secures the area outside Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Intelligence officers carrying their weapons stand near Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Intelligence officers carrying their weapons stand near Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Intelligence officers carrying their weapons stand near Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Fire is seen from the windows of Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Fire is seen from the windows of Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Fire is seen from the windows of Duroy hotel following a bomb attack in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Firefighters put out a fire at Duroy hotel following a bomb attack, in Raouche, in western Beirut, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
