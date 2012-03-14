Belgian bus crash kills mostly children
A helicopter takes off from the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. The bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of the tunnel in Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22...more
A helicopter takes off from the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. The bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of the tunnel in Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children, police said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Rescuers (L) carry a stretcher to an emergency helicopter at the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Rescuers (L) carry a stretcher to an emergency helicopter at the entrance of a tunnel into which a foreign coach crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The wreckage of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel is pulled in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The wreckage of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel is pulled in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The wreckage of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel is pushed into a warehouse in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The wreckage of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel is pushed into a warehouse in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Workers stand next to parts of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel in Sierre in western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Workers stand next to parts of a bus that crashed into a motorway tunnel in Sierre in western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives and parents gather at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives and parents gather at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives and parents gather at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives and parents gather at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A bus carrying relatives and parents of tourists involved in an accident in Switzerland arrives at Melsbroek military airport, before departing for Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
A bus carrying relatives and parents of tourists involved in an accident in Switzerland arrives at Melsbroek military airport, before departing for Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Relatives of the victims involved in the bus crash enter the gate to 't Stekske Elementary School in Lommel March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mischa Rapmund
Relatives of the victims involved in the bus crash enter the gate to 't Stekske Elementary School in Lommel March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mischa Rapmund
A man helps a boy to attach his drawing amongst others posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man helps a boy to attach his drawing amongst others posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Children's drawings are seen posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Children's drawings are seen posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A floral tribute hangs on a rail in front of the Tunnel de Sierre in which late Tuesday a bus crashed, in Sierre western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A floral tribute hangs on a rail in front of the Tunnel de Sierre in which late Tuesday a bus crashed, in Sierre western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The motorway Tunnel de Sierre in which late Tuesday a bus crashed is pictured in Sierre western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The motorway Tunnel de Sierre in which late Tuesday a bus crashed is pictured in Sierre western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman and child look at condoleance notes and drawings posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman and child look at condoleance notes and drawings posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A child's drawing is seen posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Heverlee, Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A child's drawing is seen posted on a wall outside the Sint Lambertus school in Heverlee, Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Relatives, parents and teachers arrive at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf (R) and Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo attend a news conference on the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre, at Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann more
Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf (R) and Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo attend a news conference on the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre, at Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Jan Luykx, the Belgian ambassador to Switzerland (L), speaks with Jacques Melly, head of the Canton du Valais Government, before a news conference after a bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. ...more
Jan Luykx, the Belgian ambassador to Switzerland (L), speaks with Jacques Melly, head of the Canton du Valais Government, before a news conference after a bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed in Sierre, western Switzerland early March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Relatives of injured victims of the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre sit on a bench at the hospital in Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Relatives of injured victims of the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre sit on a bench at the hospital in Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Relatives of injured victims of the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre arrive at the hospital in Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Relatives of injured victims of the bus crash on late Tuesday in Sierre arrive at the hospital in Sion, western Switzerland March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (2nd L) briefs King Albert II (C) before the king's departure for Switzerland, at Melsbroek military airport March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (2nd L) briefs King Albert II (C) before the king's departure for Switzerland, at Melsbroek military airport March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
A hearse carrying a coffin arrives at the mortuary of Sion in western Switzerland, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A hearse carrying a coffin arrives at the mortuary of Sion in western Switzerland, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
Santorum's Southern surge
Rick Santorum won a pair of crucial Deep South primaries on Tuesday, taking control of the party's conservative wing in the presidential race and dealing a...
Railway Budget 2012
A look at Indian Railways as minister Dinesh Trivedi unveils his maiden Rail Budget.
Scene of a massacre
The massacre of more than a dozen villagers by a U.S. soldier has triggered angry calls for an immediate American exit from Afghanistan.
Japan: One year later
With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear rallies, Japan marked one year since an earthquake and tsunami killed thousands and set off a radiation...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.