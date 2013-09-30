Beneath the old oak

Jennifer Hoffman of Buffalo, New York, poses for a picture under the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. Massive canopy shades stretching more than 17,000 square feet and a trunk wider than 25 feet in circumference have drawn generations of visitors to the centuries-old live oak tree on an island near historic Charleston. A group aiming to preserve the majestic tree for decades to come is racing against a fall deadline to raise the $1.2 million needed to protect surrounding land from development that environmentalists say would harm the oak's health. REUTERS/Randall Hill