Palestinian boy Mahmoud al-Ghol lies in bed at the European Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 5, 2014. Ten-year-old al-Ghol was pulled from beneath the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed nine members of the al-Ghol family. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

