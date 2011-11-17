Edition:
Benetton's 'Unhate' in Trouble

<p>A man strolls in front of the Benetton store in downtown Rome November 16, 2011. Benetton withdrew an advertisement using an image of Pope Benedict kissing an imam on the mouth after the Vatican protested on Wednesday at the Italian clothing firm's latest shock campaign. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A man strolls in front of the Benetton store in downtown Rome November 16, 2011.

A man strolls in front of the Benetton store in downtown Rome November 16, 2011. Benetton withdrew an advertisement using an image of Pope Benedict kissing an imam on the mouth after the Vatican protested on Wednesday at the Italian clothing firm's latest shock campaign.

<p>A woman looks at a billboard showing a photo montage with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy kissing German Chancellor Angela Merkel displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A woman looks at a billboard showing a photo montage with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy kissing German Chancellor Angela Merkel displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011.

A woman looks at a billboard showing a photo montage with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy kissing German Chancellor Angela Merkel displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011.

<p>People walk past a billboard showing a photo montage with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy kissing German Chancellor Angela Merkel displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

People walk past a billboard showing a photo montage with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy kissing German Chancellor Angela Merkel displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011.

People walk past a billboard showing a photo montage with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy kissing German Chancellor Angela Merkel displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011.

<p>People stroll in front of the Benetton store in downtown Rome November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

People stroll in front of the Benetton store in downtown Rome November 16, 2011.

People stroll in front of the Benetton store in downtown Rome November 16, 2011.

<p>People walk past a billboard showing a photo montage with U.S. President Barack Obama kissing China's President Hu Jintao displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

People walk past a billboard showing a photo montage with U.S. President Barack Obama kissing China's President Hu Jintao displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011.

People walk past a billboard showing a photo montage with U.S. President Barack Obama kissing China's President Hu Jintao displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011.

<p>A man takes a picture in front of the retail store Benetton store in downtown Rome November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A man takes a picture in front of the retail store Benetton store in downtown Rome November 17, 2011.

A man takes a picture in front of the retail store Benetton store in downtown Rome November 17, 2011.

<p>People walk past billboards showing photo montages with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy kissing German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kissing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

People walk past billboards showing photo montages with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy kissing German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kissing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011.

People walk past billboards showing photo montages with France's President Nicolas Sarkozy kissing German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kissing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas displayed on a Benetton store in Paris November 17, 2011.

