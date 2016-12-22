Berlin Christmas market reopens
Police patrol at the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which plowed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Flowers and candles are placed near the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People mourn beside flowers and candles placed at the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Police patrol at the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People prepare to re-open the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People leave the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People mourn at the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Picture shows the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People prepare to re-open the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People walk through the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Police patrol among people at the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People walk through the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
