Berlin Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model attends dress rehearsal for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Von Bardonitz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Pierre Sarkozy (C), son of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, German model Franziska Knuppe (R) and actress Nathalia Woerner await the start of the Laurel show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias...more
A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (
Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model is prepared for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
