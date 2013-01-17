Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 18, 2013 | 2:10am IST

Berlin Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. Picture taken using the camera's multi-exposure mode. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. Picture taken using the camera's multi-exposure mode. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. Picture taken using the camera's multi-exposure mode. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
1 / 35
<p>A model is styled for the Michael Sontag show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model is styled for the Michael Sontag show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model is styled for the Michael Sontag show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
2 / 35
<p>German fashion designer Marcel Ostertag (L) is styled for his show during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German fashion designer Marcel Ostertag (L) is styled for his show during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

German fashion designer Marcel Ostertag (L) is styled for his show during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
3 / 35
<p>Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
4 / 35
<p>Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
5 / 35
<p>Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

Models present a creation by Frida Weyer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
6 / 35
<p>A visitor watches the presentation of creations by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A visitor watches the presentation of creations by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

A visitor watches the presentation of creations by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
7 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by designer Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
8 / 35
<p>Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
9 / 35
<p>Lala Berlin's designer Leyla Piedayesh holds her daughter Lou during the show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Lala Berlin's designer Leyla Piedayesh holds her daughter Lou during the show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

Lala Berlin's designer Leyla Piedayesh holds her daughter Lou during the show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
10 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
12 / 35
<p>Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

Models present creations by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
13 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by C'Est Tout at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
14 / 35
<p>Models are reflected in a mirror in the backstage area before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Models are reflected in a mirror in the backstage area before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, January 18, 2013

Models are reflected in a mirror in the backstage area before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
15 / 35
<p>Models check their make-up in a mirror backstage before Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Models check their make-up in a mirror backstage before Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, January 18, 2013

Models check their make-up in a mirror backstage before Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
16 / 35
<p>Models present creations by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Models present creations by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

Models present creations by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
17 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Nomi By Naomi during Africa Fashion Day Berlin, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A model presents a creation by Nomi By Naomi during Africa Fashion Day Berlin, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by Nomi By Naomi during Africa Fashion Day Berlin, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
18 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
19 / 35
<p>Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
20 / 35
<p>Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

Models present creations by fashion label Schacky and Jones during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
21 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
22 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
23 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
24 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
25 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
26 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by Kilian Kerner at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
27 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A model presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
28 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
29 / 35
<p>Models present creations by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Models present creations by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

Models present creations by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
30 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013, in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013, in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by designer Lena Hoschek during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013, in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
31 / 35
<p>A dancer performs with a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A dancer performs with a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

A dancer performs with a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
32 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
33 / 35
<p>A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by Leandro Cano at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
34 / 35
<p>A model wears a mask as he presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A model wears a mask as he presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model wears a mask as he presents a creation by G-Star Raw at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Golden Globe winners

Golden Globe winners

Next Slideshows

Golden Globe winners

Golden Globe winners

The Golden Globe winners and their statues.

15 Jan 2013
Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

All the fashion from the Golden Globe red carpet.

14 Jan 2013
Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela

During the Maha Kumbh in Allahabad, thousands take part in a religious gathering at the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati...

10 Mar 2013
Critics Choice Awards

Critics Choice Awards

Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.

11 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast