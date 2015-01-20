Berlin Fashion Week
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by designer Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model has her makeup done backstage before she presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model has her makeup done backstage before she presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present makeup creations during dress rehearsal by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models look up at a monitor backstage, before presenting creations by Charlotte Ronson at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Creations by Charlotte Ronson hang on clothes rails backstage during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model has make-up applied while backstage before presenting creations by Charlotte Ronson during Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Pearly Wong at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Sopopular at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015, in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
