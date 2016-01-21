Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jan 21, 2016 | 7:57am IST

Berlin Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model wears shoes as she presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Models present creations by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A plus size model presents a creation of fashion label Minx by Eva Lutz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
