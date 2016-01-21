Berlin Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio BenschFOR
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model gets her hair done backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model with a baby presents a creation by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model wears shoes as she presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models use their phones backstage during preparations for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Marc Cain at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model gets her make-up made backstage for the presentation of the fashion label Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Sportalm at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A models presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models present creations by Sadak at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A plus size model presents a creation of fashion label Minx by Eva Lutz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A model presents makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
