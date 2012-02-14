Edition:
Berlinale red carpet

<p>German actress Nina Hoss arrives for the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>French actress Lea Seydoux arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actress actress Diane Kruger arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actress Sibel Kekilli arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Cast members Andrea Riseborough and Clive Owen pose on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Shadow Dancer" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actress Heike Makatsch arrives for the screening of the movie 'Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Cast member Chinese actress Ni Ni poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "The Flowers of War" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Andie MacDowell poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actress Veronika Ferres arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>U.S. actress Andie MacDowell poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Captive" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Cast member Katherine LaNasa poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Cast member Tong Dawei poses with his wife Guan Yue before the screening of the film "The Flowers of War" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Cast member Katherine Mulville poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Captive" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Cast member Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German comedian Michael Mittermeier and his partner Gudrun Allwang (R) arrive for the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actors Nina Hoss and Ronald Zehrfeld arrive for the screening of the movie 'Barbara' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actress Christina Hecke and actor Ronald Zehrfeld arrive for the screening of the movie 'Barbara' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actress actress Diane Kruger arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Cast members Diane Kruger (L-R), Lea Seydoux and Virginie Ledoyen pose during a photocall to promote the movie "Farewell my Queen" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actress Christiane Paul arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Actress Ornella Muti arrives for the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Actress Birgit Minigmayer arrives for the screening of the movie 'Barbara' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actress Karoline Herfurth arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Angelina Jolie, cast members Alma Terzic and Goran Kostic arrive for the screening of the movie 'In The Land Of Blood And Honey' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actress Natalia Woerner arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Cast member Isabelle Huppert poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Captive" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Andie MacDowell poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Captive" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>U.S. actress and director Angelina Jolie poses with a trophy at the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Fans hug cast member Shah Rukh Khan as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Cast members Lea Seydoux and Kacey Mottet Klein pose during a photocall to promote movie 'L' enfant d'en haut' ('Sister') at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Ana Ularu of Romania poses for pictures during a presentation of Shooting Stars, a selection of upcoming actors, at the 62th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Irish actress Antonia Campbell-Hughes arrives on stage to receive the Shooting Star award, a prize for the ten most promising young European actors, at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the screening of the movie 'The Land Of Blood And Honey' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actor Thomas Kretschmann and his girlfriend Brittany Rice arrive for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actress Annabell Mandeng arrives for the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German modell Bonnie Strange arrives for the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German actress actress Heike Makatsch arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>German tv presenter Monica Ivancan arrives for the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

<p>Angelina Jolie arrives for the screening of the movie 'In The Land Of Blood And Honey' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Wednesday, February 15, 2012

