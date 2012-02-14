Berlinale red carpet
German actress Nina Hoss arrives for the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
French actress Lea Seydoux arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German actress actress Diane Kruger arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter more
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool
German actress Sibel Kekilli arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cast members Andrea Riseborough and Clive Owen pose on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Shadow Dancer" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
German actress Heike Makatsch arrives for the screening of the movie 'Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Cast member Chinese actress Ni Ni poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "The Flowers of War" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Andie MacDowell poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
German actress Veronika Ferres arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen more
U.S. actress Andie MacDowell poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Captive" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cast member Katherine LaNasa poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Cast member Tong Dawei poses with his wife Guan Yue before the screening of the film "The Flowers of War" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cast member Katherine Mulville poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Captive" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Cast member Priyanka Chopra poses as she arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
German comedian Michael Mittermeier and his partner Gudrun Allwang (R) arrive for the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German actors Nina Hoss and Ronald Zehrfeld arrive for the screening of the movie 'Barbara' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
German actress Christina Hecke and actor Ronald Zehrfeld arrive for the screening of the movie 'Barbara' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
German actress actress Diane Kruger arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz more
Cast members Diane Kruger (L-R), Lea Seydoux and Virginie Ledoyen pose during a photocall to promote the movie "Farewell my Queen" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German actress Christiane Paul arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen more
Actress Ornella Muti arrives for the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress Birgit Minigmayer arrives for the screening of the movie 'Barbara' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
German actress Karoline Herfurth arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen more
Angelina Jolie, cast members Alma Terzic and Goran Kostic arrive for the screening of the movie 'In The Land Of Blood And Honey' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German actress Natalia Woerner arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen more
Cast member Isabelle Huppert poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Captive" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Andie MacDowell poses on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Captive" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
U.S. actress and director Angelina Jolie poses with a trophy at the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Fans hug cast member Shah Rukh Khan as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cast members Lea Seydoux and Kacey Mottet Klein pose during a photocall to promote movie 'L' enfant d'en haut' ('Sister') at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Ana Ularu of Romania poses for pictures during a presentation of Shooting Stars, a selection of upcoming actors, at the 62th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Irish actress Antonia Campbell-Hughes arrives on stage to receive the Shooting Star award, a prize for the ten most promising young European actors, at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter more
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the screening of the movie 'The Land Of Blood And Honey' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German actor Thomas Kretschmann and his girlfriend Brittany Rice arrive for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012....more
German actress Annabell Mandeng arrives for the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German modell Bonnie Strange arrives for the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German actress actress Heike Makatsch arrives for the screening of the movie 'Farewell My Queen' ('Les adieux a la Reine') during the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen...more
German tv presenter Monica Ivancan arrives for the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Angelina Jolie arrives for the screening of the movie 'In The Land Of Blood And Honey' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
