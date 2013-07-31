Berlusconi's women
Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale (C) holds a dog at Grazioli palace in downtown Rome July 31, 2013. Italy's supreme court on Tuesday began hearing Silvio Berlusconi's last appeal against a jail sentence and ban from public office in a...more
Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale (C) holds a dog at Grazioli palace in downtown Rome July 31, 2013. Italy's supreme court on Tuesday began hearing Silvio Berlusconi's last appeal against a jail sentence and ban from public office in a case which could endanger the country's shaky coalition government if the conviction is confirmed. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale kisses a dog at Grazioli palace in downtown Rome July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale kisses a dog at Grazioli palace in downtown Rome July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Nicole Minetti, Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's former dental hygienist and member of the Lombardy regional council, presents a creation from Parah new generation Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23,...more
Nicole Minetti, Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's former dental hygienist and member of the Lombardy regional council, presents a creation from Parah new generation Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nicole Minetti reads a newspaper during a meeting at the Lombardy regional headquarters in Milan January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Nicole Minetti reads a newspaper during a meeting at the Lombardy regional headquarters in Milan January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Teenage nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug of Morocco poses during a photocall at the Karma disco in Milan in this November 14, 2010 file photo. An Italian judge ordered Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to stand trial on February 15, 2011, on charges...more
Teenage nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug of Morocco poses during a photocall at the Karma disco in Milan in this November 14, 2010 file photo. An Italian judge ordered Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to stand trial on February 15, 2011, on charges that include paying el Mahroug, whose stage name is Ruby, for sex. Prosecutors say they have ample evidence that Berlusconi paid el Mahroug for sex when she was 17 years old -- an offence in Italy. She denies having sex with Berlusconi. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Teenage nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug of Morocco poses during a photocall at the Karma disco in Milan in this November 14, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Teenage nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug of Morocco poses during a photocall at the Karma disco in Milan in this November 14, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale arrives at Grazioli palace, downtown Rome, June 25, 2013. Berlusconi's conviction on charges relating to underage prostitution has opened an unpredictable chapter for Italy's fragile coalition...more
Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale arrives at Grazioli palace, downtown Rome, June 25, 2013. Berlusconi's conviction on charges relating to underage prostitution has opened an unpredictable chapter for Italy's fragile coalition government just as signs of uncertainty have returned to euro zone financial markets. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale is seen through a car window as she arrives at Grazioli palace, downtown Rome June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale is seen through a car window as she arrives at Grazioli palace, downtown Rome June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italian escort Patrizia D'Addario is pictured on the cover of the book "Gradisca Presidente " ("Enjoy, Prime Minister") in this handout from Aliberti Editore released November 24, 2009. D'Addario, the escort at the heart of a sex scandal involving...more
Italian escort Patrizia D'Addario is pictured on the cover of the book "Gradisca Presidente " ("Enjoy, Prime Minister") in this handout from Aliberti Editore released November 24, 2009. D'Addario, the escort at the heart of a sex scandal involving Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, gave graphic details of their alleged lovemaking in the book, and said she had been attacked and threatened since. The cover reads, "All of the truth of the most famous escort from all over the world." REUTERS/Aliberti Editore/Handout
Italian escort Patrizia D'Addario walks in the southern Italian town of Otranto in this August 19, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Fabio Serino/Files
Italian escort Patrizia D'Addario walks in the southern Italian town of Otranto in this August 19, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Fabio Serino/Files
A man flips through an Italian magazine displaying on the cover exclusive pictures of aspiring model Noemi Letizia in central Rome May 26, 2009. In April 2009, Berlusconi was photographed at the 18th-birthday party of aspiring model Noemi Letizia....more
A man flips through an Italian magazine displaying on the cover exclusive pictures of aspiring model Noemi Letizia in central Rome May 26, 2009. In April 2009, Berlusconi was photographed at the 18th-birthday party of aspiring model Noemi Letizia. Soon after, his wife Veronica announced that she wanted a divorce, saying she could "no longer stay with a man who frequents minors". REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Aspiring model Noemi Letizia poses for photographers as she arrives at the 66th Venice Film Festival September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Aspiring model Noemi Letizia poses for photographers as she arrives at the 66th Venice Film Festival September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An email sent by staff of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to reporters, containing the text of a letter of apology to his wife Veronica, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An email sent by staff of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to reporters, containing the text of a letter of apology to his wife Veronica, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his wife Veronica Lario (L) pose at Villa Madama in Rome in a June 4, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his wife Veronica Lario (L) pose at Villa Madama in Rome in a June 4, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files
Next Slideshows
Harvesting tobacco
With the increasing health concerns with smoking in the U.S., traditional tobacco farmers sell their crop to growing markets outside the country.
Space odysseys
From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.
Outback border control
Australia's North West Mobile Force is a surveillance unit that employs ancient Aboriginal skills to help in patrolling the country's northwest.
Sudan's gold miners
A look at the lives of gold miners in River Nile State, Sudan.
MORE IN PICTURES
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.