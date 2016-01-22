Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jan 22, 2016 | 7:41am IST

Bern-ing man

Bernie Sanders shields his eyes to look out into the crowd at a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Eliza Walp, a Bernie Sanders campaign staffer, rallies before the Democratic presidential candidates debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A light reflects off the watch face of Bernie Sanders as he speaks during a campaign town hall meeting in Hanover, New Hampshire, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Bernie Sanders peeks out through a doorway as he listens to his introduction before delivering a speech at a campaign event in Chicago, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Bernie Sanders' campaign bus drives to a campaign event in Underwood, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Supporter Lindsey English pushes her ear against the door to hear Bernie Sanders speak at a campaign town hall meeting in Hollis, New Hampshire, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Supporters listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally ahead of a march across the Iowa Women of Achievement Bridge in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Supporters watch Bernie Sanders speak during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Bernie Sanders smiles as he takes the podium to speak during a campaign rally in Amherst, Massachusetts, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Bernie Sanders appears on television screens in the media room during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Bernie Sanders waits behind a door while being introduced at a campaign stop at Southern New Hampshire University in Hooksett, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Bernie Sanders listens to a question during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Volunteer Hallie Reardon, 16, of Clive, Iowa pumps up the audience before a Bernie Sanders campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Bernie Sanders shakes hands with supporters after a campaign event at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Signs for Bernie Sanders are diplayed at a Democratic fundraising dinner featuring all three candidates in Las Vegas, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Bernie Sanders jokingly acts like he is slipping on the ice as he steps off his campaign bus at a event in Carroll, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
