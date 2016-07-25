Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 25, 2016 | 10:20pm IST

Bern-ing up the DNC

A woman walks across a chalk drawing of the Bernie Sanders campaign logo outside the Wells Fargo Center on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A group of "Bernie For President" supporters is seen during a rally on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A woman carries a cutout of Bernie Sanders past tents in Franklin D. Roosevelt park on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A peace protester rides his bike past a "Bernie for President" rally on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A bagpiper leads a group of "Bernie For President" supporters during a rally on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A group of "Bernie For President" supporters is seen during a rally on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A group of "Bernie For President" supporters is seen during a rally on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A group of "Bernie For President" supporters is seen during a rally on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A group of "Bernie For President" supporters hold placards during a rally on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
