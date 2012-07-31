Edition:
Best-dressed list

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has made Vanity Fair's 2012 International Best-Dressed List.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has made Vanity Fair's 2012 International Best-Dressed List. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Others who made the list include actress Jessica Chastain.

Others who made the list include actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Singer Alicia Keys.

Singer Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Diane Kruger.

Actress Diane Kruger. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Rapper Jay-Z .

Rapper Jay-Z . REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Fourth in line to the throne of Monacao Charlotte Casiraghi.

Fourth in line to the throne of Monacao Charlotte Casiraghi. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Lea Seydoux.

Actress Lea Seydoux. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Actor Eddie Redmayne.

Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Livia Giuggioli and Colin Firth.

Livia Giuggioli and Colin Firth. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Designer Stacey Bendet.

Designer Stacey Bendet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Stella McCartney.

Designer Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Denmark's Crown Princess Mary.

Denmark's Crown Princess Mary. REUTERS/Richard Clement

Model Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann.

Model Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Britain's Prince Harry.

Britain's Prince Harry. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Actress Fan Bingbing.

Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

NBS Today co-host Matt Lauer.

NBS Today co-host Matt Lauer. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned of Qatar.

Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned of Qatar. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Designer Ozwald Boateng.

Designer Ozwald Boateng. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Former model Farida Khelfa.

Former model Farida Khelfa. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham.

New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Journalist Morley Safer.

Journalist Morley Safer. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

New York Giants' wide receiver Victor Cruz.

New York Giants' wide receiver Victor Cruz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Philanthropist Lizzie Tisch.

Philanthropist Lizzie Tisch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

British director Richard E. Grant.

British director Richard E. Grant. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

