Best-dressed list
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has made Vanity Fair's 2012 International Best-Dressed List. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has made Vanity Fair's 2012 International Best-Dressed List. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Others who made the list include actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Others who made the list include actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Singer Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Diane Kruger. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Actress Diane Kruger. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Rapper Jay-Z . REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rapper Jay-Z . REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Fourth in line to the throne of Monacao Charlotte Casiraghi. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Fourth in line to the throne of Monacao Charlotte Casiraghi. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Lea Seydoux. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Actress Lea Seydoux. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Livia Giuggioli and Colin Firth. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Livia Giuggioli and Colin Firth. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Designer Stacey Bendet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Stacey Bendet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Designer Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Model Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Prince Harry. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Britain's Prince Harry. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
NBS Today co-host Matt Lauer. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
NBS Today co-host Matt Lauer. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned of Qatar. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned of Qatar. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Designer Ozwald Boateng. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Ozwald Boateng. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Former model Farida Khelfa. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Former model Farida Khelfa. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Journalist Morley Safer. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Journalist Morley Safer. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
New York Giants' wide receiver Victor Cruz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York Giants' wide receiver Victor Cruz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Philanthropist Lizzie Tisch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Philanthropist Lizzie Tisch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
British director Richard E. Grant. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
British director Richard E. Grant. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Next Slideshows
Colombian fashion
Collection highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Celebrity style: Mariah Carey
A look at the fashion and style of singer and actress Mariah Carey.
Teen Choice Awards
Highlights from the Teen Choice 2012 awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.