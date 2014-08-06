Best-dressed list
Singer Pharrell Williams has made Vanity Fair's 2014 international best dressed list. Others on this year's list include: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Musician St. Vincent. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Designer Karl Lagerfeld. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Neil Patrick Harris. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Emma Watson. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Actress Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Jeff Koons. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Michelle Dockery. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alice and Olivia CEO and Creative Director Stacey Bendet Eisner. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actor Idris Elba. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Italian model Bianca Brandolini d'Adda. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
NastyGal founder Sophia Amoruso. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
