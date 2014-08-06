Edition:
Best-dressed list

Singer Pharrell Williams has made Vanity Fair's 2014 international best dressed list.

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Musician St. Vincent. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Designer Karl Lagerfeld. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Actor Neil Patrick Harris. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Actress Emma Watson. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Actress Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Artist Jeff Koons. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Actress Michelle Dockery. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Actor Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Alice and Olivia CEO and Creative Director Stacey Bendet Eisner. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Actor Idris Elba. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Italian model Bianca Brandolini d'Adda. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, August 07, 2014
NastyGal founder Sophia Amoruso. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 07, 2014
New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Thursday, August 07, 2014
