Best dressed list
Taylor Swift, who has adopted a sexier look on red carpets, has been named People magazine's best-dressed celebrity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
At the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
At the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
At the premiere of The Giver in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Blake Lively was also named to the list. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
At the 67th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Yves Herman
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
At the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Diane Kruger also made the list. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
At the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
At the lighting ceremony of holiday decorations along the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez also made the list. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
On the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emma Stone also made the list. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
At the 71st Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
At the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
At the premiere of The Amazing Spiderman 2 in London. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Lupita Nyong'o also made the list. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
At the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
At the 25th annual GLAAD Media Awards. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jessica Alba also made the list. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
At the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
At the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
At the 2014 People's Choice Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rihanna also made the list. EUTERS/Carlo Allegri
At the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
At the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
At the Christian Dior Cruise 2015 collection show in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Emma Watson also made the list. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
At the premiere of Noah in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
At the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
At the premiere of Noah in London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Chloe Grace Moretz also made the list. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
At the 67th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Yves Herman
At the Sundance Film Festival. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
At the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
At the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kiernan Shipka also made the list. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
At a panel discussion for Mad Men in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
