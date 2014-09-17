Edition:
Best dressed list

Taylor Swift, who has adopted a sexier look on red carpets, has been named People magazine's best-dressed celebrity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift, who has adopted a sexier look on red carpets, has been named People magazine's best-dressed celebrity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Taylor Swift, who has adopted a sexier look on red carpets, has been named People magazine's best-dressed celebrity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
At the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

At the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

At the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the premiere of The Giver in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

At the premiere of The Giver in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Blake Lively was also named to the list. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Blake Lively was also named to the list. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

At the 67th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Yves Herman

At the 67th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Yves Herman

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Diane Kruger also made the list. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Diane Kruger also made the list. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the lighting ceremony of holiday decorations along the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

At the lighting ceremony of holiday decorations along the Champs Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jennifer Lopez also made the list. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jennifer Lopez also made the list. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

On the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

On the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emma Stone also made the list. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Emma Stone also made the list. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

At the 71st Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

At the 71st Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

At the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the premiere of The Amazing Spiderman 2 in London. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

At the premiere of The Amazing Spiderman 2 in London. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Actress Lupita Nyong'o also made the list. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Lupita Nyong'o also made the list. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the 25th annual GLAAD Media Awards. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

At the 25th annual GLAAD Media Awards. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Jessica Alba also made the list. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jessica Alba also made the list. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the 2014 People's Choice Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

At the 2014 People's Choice Awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Rihanna also made the list. EUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rihanna also made the list. EUTERS/Carlo Allegri

At the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

At the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

At the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

At the Christian Dior Cruise 2015 collection show in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

At the Christian Dior Cruise 2015 collection show in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Emma Watson also made the list. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Emma Watson also made the list. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

At the premiere of Noah in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

At the premiere of Noah in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

At the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

At the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

At the premiere of Noah in London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

At the premiere of Noah in London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Chloe Grace Moretz also made the list. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Chloe Grace Moretz also made the list. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

At the 67th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Yves Herman

At the 67th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Yves Herman

At the Sundance Film Festival. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

At the Sundance Film Festival. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

At the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

At the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

At the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

At the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kiernan Shipka also made the list. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kiernan Shipka also made the list. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At a panel discussion for Mad Men in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At a panel discussion for Mad Men in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

