Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 7, 2015 | 12:33am IST

Best-dressed list

Amal Clooney has made this year's annual best-dressed list from Vanity Fair. Others on the list include: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Amal Clooney has made this year's annual best-dressed list from Vanity Fair. Others on the list include: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Amal Clooney has made this year's annual best-dressed list from Vanity Fair. Others on the list include: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 33
Samantha Cameron, wife of British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Samantha Cameron, wife of British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
Samantha Cameron, wife of British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Close
2 / 33
Singer Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 33
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 33
Designer Jenna Lyons. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Designer Jenna Lyons. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Designer Jenna Lyons. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 33
Actress Emma Watson. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Actress Emma Watson. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
Actress Emma Watson. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Close
6 / 33
Actress Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2014
Actress Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
7 / 33
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 33
Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 33
Swedish Prince Carl Philip. REUTERS/Mikael Fritzon/TT News Agency

Swedish Prince Carl Philip. REUTERS/Mikael Fritzon/TT News Agency

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Swedish Prince Carl Philip. REUTERS/Mikael Fritzon/TT News Agency
Close
10 / 33
Designer Zac Posen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Zac Posen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2013
Designer Zac Posen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 33
Businesswoman Mellody Hobson. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Businesswoman Mellody Hobson. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Businesswoman Mellody Hobson. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 33
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 33
Britain's Prince Harry. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's Prince Harry. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
Britain's Prince Harry. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
14 / 33
Designer Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Designer Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2013
Designer Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
15 / 33
Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 33
Singer FKA twigs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Singer FKA twigs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Singer FKA twigs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 33
Actor Bill Nighy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Actor Bill Nighy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2011
Actor Bill Nighy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
18 / 33
Stylist and fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Stylist and fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2013
Stylist and fashion editor Giovanna Battaglia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 33
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 33
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
21 / 33
Charlotte Casiraghi, eighth in line to the Monaco throne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Charlotte Casiraghi, eighth in line to the Monaco throne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Charlotte Casiraghi, eighth in line to the Monaco throne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
22 / 33
Actress Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Actress Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
23 / 33
Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
Actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
24 / 33
Stavros Niarchos. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Stavros Niarchos. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, May 23, 2014
Stavros Niarchos. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
25 / 33
Spain's Queen Letizia. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spain's Queen Letizia. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Spain's Queen Letizia. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
26 / 33
Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 33
Loews Hotels Chairman Jonathan Tisch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Loews Hotels Chairman Jonathan Tisch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2012
Loews Hotels Chairman Jonathan Tisch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
28 / 33
Dancer Misty Copeland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dancer Misty Copeland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Dancer Misty Copeland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 33
Actor Michael Fassbender. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Actor Michael Fassbender. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 11, 2014
Actor Michael Fassbender. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
30 / 33
Costume designer William Ivey Long. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Costume designer William Ivey Long. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2013
Costume designer William Ivey Long. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
31 / 33
Apple chief design officer Jonathan Ive. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/pool

Apple chief design officer Jonathan Ive. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2012
Apple chief design officer Jonathan Ive. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/pool
Close
32 / 33
Actor Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Actor Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Best of Gamescom

Best of Gamescom

Next Slideshows

Best of Gamescom

Best of Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair.

06 Aug 2015
World's highest-paid actors

World's highest-paid actors

The top-earning actors from Hollywood to Bollywood.

06 Aug 2015
Best of Gamescom

Best of Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair.

05 Aug 2015
Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest

Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest

Bobbi Kristina Brown is buried alongside her mother Whitney Houston.

04 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast