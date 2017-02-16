Edition:
India
Thu Feb 16, 2017

Best in Show at Westminster

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, poses for photographers at Madison Square Garden. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, accepts a treat from her handler, Kent Boyles during a visit to One World Observatory atop One World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Rumor poses for photographers with her handler Kent Boyles. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Rumor poses for photographers. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Mallori Seifert, the winner of the Jr. Showmanship competition waits as her Beagle defecates in the judging ring after competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Tanner, a Norwich Terrier and winner of the Terrier Group, runs in the judging ring during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Neapolitan Mastiff stands in the ring during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Komondor runs during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Dogue de Bordeaux yawns on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Boxer named Devlin wins the Working group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A young handler poses her Rhodesian Ridgeback during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A Clumber Spaniel is inspected during judging in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Devlin, a Boxer, is lifted by her handler Diego Garcia after winning the Working Group judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Aftin, a Miniature Poodle, wins the Non-Sporting group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A Great Dane and its handler stand on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Chuckie, a Pekingese, wins the Toy group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Adrian, an Irish Setter is run by his handler Adam Bernardin while winning the Sporting Group judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Clumber Spaniel stands before a fan as he waits on the sidelines during judging in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Devlin, a Boxer, and winner of the Working Group is run by her handler Diego Garcia during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
