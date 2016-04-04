Edition:
Best of ACM Awards

Dolly Parton sings a duet with Katy Perry after Parton accepted the Tex Ritter Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Singer Brett Eldredge performs "Drunk on Your Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Little Big Town poses backstage with their awards for Vocal Group of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Singer Miranda Lambert performs "Tush" with musicians Keith Urban and Billy Gibbons. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Carrie Underwood performs "Church Bells". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Tim McGraw performs "Humble and Kind". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Singer Miranda Lambert poses backstage with her awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and for Vocal Event of the Year for "Smokin' and Drinkin". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Kenny Chesney performs "Noise". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Chris Young and Cassadee Pope perform "Think of You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Florida Georgia Line perform "Confession". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Singer Charles Kelley performs "Lonely Girl". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Dolly Parton sings a duet with Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Eric Church performs "Record Year". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Singer Kelsea Ballerini performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Dierks Bentley performs "Somewhere on a Beach" surrounded by women from the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Hosts Luke Bryan (L) and Dierks Bentley (R) hug Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Old Dominion performs "Snapback". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Musician Nick Jonas performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Singer Keith Urban performs "Wasted Time". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Cole Swindell performs "You Should Be Here". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Sam Hunt performs "Make You Miss Me". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Singer Kelsea Ballerini poses backstage with her award for New Female Vocalist of the Year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Jason Aldean is hugged by Luke Bryan after he accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Musician Chris Stapleton poses backstage with his six awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Cam performs "Burning House". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Co-host Luke Bryan introduces Blake Shelton as he performs "I Came Here to Forget". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Musicians Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line pose backstage with their award for Vocal Duo of the Year. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Musician Chris Stapleton (L) performs "Fire Away". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Carrie Underwood performs "Church Bells". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Singer Thomas Rhett accepts the award for Single Record of the Year for "Die A Happy Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Blake Shelton plays air guitar as he performs "I Came Here to Forget". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Dolly Parton sings a duet with Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
