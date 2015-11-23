Best of American Music Awards
Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Jonas performs "Jealous". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd performs "The Hills". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood performs "Heartbeat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Direction perform "Perfect". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alanis Morissette performs "You Oughta Know". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Anna Kendrick (R) accepts the award for top soundtrack for the film "Pitch Perfect 2" with fellow cast members Chrissie Fit (L) and Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for favorite hip hop album for "The Pinkprint". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwen Stefani performs "Used to Love You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd poses backstage with his award for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/David McNew
Chris Martin of Coldplay sings "Adventure of a Lifetime". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Diplo (L) and Skillrex pose backstage with their Collaboration of the Year award for "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew
Charlie Puth kisses Meghan Trainor after they performed "Marvin Gaye". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande performs "Focus". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood poses backstage with her award for Favorite Country Female Artist. REUTERS/David McNew
Luke Bryan and Karen Fairchild perform "Home Alone Tonight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande performs "Focus". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alanis Morissette (L) performs "You Oughta Know" with Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Macklemore (L) and Ryan Lewis (not pictured) perform "Kevin" with Leon Bridges (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Recording artists Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of the music group DNCE pose backstage. REUTERS/David McNew
Pop group DNCE introduce a performance by Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Bryan accepts the award for favorite male country artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Puth performs "Marvin Gaye" with Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demi Lovato (C) performs "Confident". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood performs "Heartbeat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Harrison Ford introduces a segment honoring "Star Wars" composer John Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez performs "Same Old Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd poses backstage with his award for Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist and Favorite Soul/R&B Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/David McNew
Host Jennifer Lopez speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd accepts the award for favorite R&B male artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj takes the stage to accept the award for favorite hip hop album for "The Pinkprint". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jared Leto introduces a memorial segment for the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Diplo (L) and Skillrex pose backstage with their Collaboration of the Year award for "Where Are U Now" with Justin Bieber. REUTERS/David McNew
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for favorite country female artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A capella group Pentatonix performs from the John Williams score of "Star Wars". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite pop/rock female artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Walk The Moon perform "Shut Up and Dance". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd (R) accepts the award for favorite R&B album for "Beauty Behind the Madness" from presenter Prince. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
AMA red carpet style
Fashion from the American Music Awards red carpet.
Best of Latin Grammy Awards
Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards.
Sexiest men alive
David Beckham tops People magazine's list of sexiest men for 2015.
Charlie Sheen: A profile
Charlie Sheen tells NBC's "Today" show that he is HIV positive.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.