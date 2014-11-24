Best of American Music Awards
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space" during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde performs "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Direction accepts the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Adriana Grande and The Weeknd perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop album for "The New Classic" with producer T.I. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy present the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Wyclef Jean and the group Magic perform "Rude". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jaime Foxx presents the award for favorite rap/hip hop album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Wyclef Jean performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer jumps while performing "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Charli XCX performs "Fancy" and "Beg For It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of One Direction celebrate as they rise to accept the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde stands with dancers after performing "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Patrick Dempsey presents the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5 seconds of Summer performs "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling present the Favorite Pop/Rock Artist - Male award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
AMA red carpet
Fashion and style from the American Music Awards.
Latin Grammys ceremony
On stage at the Latin Grammys.
Hollywood Film Awards
Highlights from the Hollywood Film Awards.
Glamour Woman of the Year Awards
Highlights from the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.