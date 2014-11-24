Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 24, 2014 | 9:04am IST

Best of American Music Awards

Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space" during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space" during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space" during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 30
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 30
Lorde performs "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lorde performs "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Lorde performs "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 30
One Direction accepts the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

One Direction accepts the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
One Direction accepts the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 30
Singer Adriana Grande and The Weeknd perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Adriana Grande and The Weeknd perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Adriana Grande and The Weeknd perform a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 30
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 30
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop album for "The New Classic" with producer T.I. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop album for "The New Classic" with producer T.I. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite rap/hip hop album for "The New Classic" with producer T.I. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 30
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy present the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy present the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy present the award for favorite pop/rock album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 30
Musician Wyclef Jean and the group Magic perform "Rude". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Musician Wyclef Jean and the group Magic perform "Rude". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Musician Wyclef Jean and the group Magic perform "Rude". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 30
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 30
A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 30
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 30
Actor Jaime Foxx presents the award for favorite rap/hip hop album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jaime Foxx presents the award for favorite rap/hip hop album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actor Jaime Foxx presents the award for favorite rap/hip hop album. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 30
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons peforms "I Bet My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 30
Musician Wyclef Jean performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Musician Wyclef Jean performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Musician Wyclef Jean performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 30
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Charli XCX performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 30
Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer jumps while performing "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer jumps while performing "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer jumps while performing "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 30
Singer Charli XCX performs "Fancy" and "Beg For It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Charli XCX performs "Fancy" and "Beg For It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Singer Charli XCX performs "Fancy" and "Beg For It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 30
Members of One Direction celebrate as they rise to accept the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Members of One Direction celebrate as they rise to accept the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Members of One Direction celebrate as they rise to accept the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 30
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 30
Lorde stands with dancers after performing "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lorde stands with dancers after performing "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Lorde stands with dancers after performing "Yellow Flicker Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 30
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Ne-Yo performs "Time of Our Lives" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 30
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 30
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 30
Actor Patrick Dempsey presents the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Patrick Dempsey presents the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actor Patrick Dempsey presents the award for favorite pop/rock band duo or group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 30
5 seconds of Summer performs "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5 seconds of Summer performs "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
5 seconds of Summer performs "What I Like About You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 30
Actresses Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling present the Favorite Pop/Rock Artist - Male award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actresses Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling present the Favorite Pop/Rock Artist - Male award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Actresses Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling present the Favorite Pop/Rock Artist - Male award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 30
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Beg for It". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 30
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 30
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Taylor Swift performs "Blank Space". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
AMA red carpet

AMA red carpet

Next Slideshows

AMA red carpet

AMA red carpet

Fashion and style from the American Music Awards.

24 Nov 2014
Latin Grammys ceremony

Latin Grammys ceremony

On stage at the Latin Grammys.

21 Nov 2014
Hollywood Film Awards

Hollywood Film Awards

Highlights from the Hollywood Film Awards.

17 Nov 2014
Glamour Woman of the Year Awards

Glamour Woman of the Year Awards

Highlights from the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards.

12 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures