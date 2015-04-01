Best of Banksy
The doorway of a destroyed house, which was painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen inside the gallery of a local Palestinian artist after he bought it from the house's owner, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, April 1, 2015. A...more
A Palestinian woman walks past the frame of a doorway of a destroyed house, on which British street artist Banksy painted an image of a goddess holding her head in her hand, after the door with the painted image was sold in the northern Gaza Strip,...more
A mural of a playful-looking kitten, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on the remains of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza...more
A mural, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on a wall in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman photographs herself with a piece of street art attributed to Banksy titled "The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum" after it was defaced in an alleyway in Bristol, western England, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Polly Dreezer, age 3, points to graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. British media have attributed the...more
A dancer poses with a new installation of art by British graffiti artist Banksy painted on the front door of the Hustler Club in New York October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man jokingly poses with a new installation of British graffiti artist Banksy's art in New York, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A rock formation by British graffiti artist Banksy is seen in the Queens borough of New York October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman walks past a drawing, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A painting attributed to Banksy on a wall in Portobello Road, west London, in 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A pedestrian passes graffiti art on a wall in north London, September 24, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Palestinian boy walks past a creation by Banksy along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank in 2005. REUTERS/File
A new work by Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian boy looks at an image painted by Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town of Bethlehem in 2007. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks past a graffiti creation by Banksy at Exmouth Market in London in 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Banksy painting of a young girl with a stick of dynamite in her ice cream on display at a London exhibtion in 2003. REUTERS/File
Graffiti art attributed to Banksy is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The newest art installation by British artist Banksy, a robot and a barcode, is seen on a wall in the Coney Island area of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Palestinian woman and her children walk past a Banksy drawing on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank city of Aram in 2005. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London, December 22, 2009. British media have attributed the new work to Banksy. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An animatronic chicken watches two robot chicken nuggets in a 2008 window art installation by the artist Banksy in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A visitor takes a closer look at a Banksy creation entitled "Napalm" at a New York gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cartoon images of policemen with wings and smiley faces are seen during a Banksy exhibition in London in 2003. REUTERS/File
A woman walks past a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Chinatown section of San Francisco, May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Banksy creation entitled "People Who Enjoy Waving Flags Don't Deserve To Have One" is seen at a New York art gallery in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Visitors stand by a painting by Banksy at a 2006 exhibition of his work in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Street graffiti by Banksy on a wall next to a CCTV camera in central London in 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville
