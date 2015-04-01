Best of Banksy

The doorway of a destroyed house, which was painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen inside the gallery of a local Palestinian artist after he bought it from the house's owner, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, April 1, 2015. A...more

The doorway of a destroyed house, which was painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen inside the gallery of a local Palestinian artist after he bought it from the house's owner, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, April 1, 2015. A Palestinian man was lamenting his misfortune on Wednesday after selling his bombed-out doorway to a local artist without realizing that the image painted on it was by Banksy and could be worth a small fortune. Rabea Darduna, a father of six from northern Gaza, said he sold the iron-and-brick doorway of his destroyed house to a local man who offered him 700 shekels ($175) for it. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close