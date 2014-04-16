Best of Banksy

Polly Dreezer, age 3, points to graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. British media have attributed the new work to acclaimed British street artist Banksy, as a spoof on recent government spying scandals exposed by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor, Edward Snowden, who said that Britain's agency, GCHQ tapped fiber-optic cables carrying international phone and internet traffic and is sharing vast quantities of personal information with the NSA. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh