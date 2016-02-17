Best of Berlinale

An installation by Chinese artist and free-speech advocate Ai Weiwei with life jackets left by migrants on Greek beaches is seen on columns at the Schauspielhaus concert hall during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany,...more

An installation by Chinese artist and free-speech advocate Ai Weiwei with life jackets left by migrants on Greek beaches is seen on columns at the Schauspielhaus concert hall during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2016. Ai Weiwei used about 14,000 discarded life jackets, which he obtained from authorities from the Greek island of Lesbos for this memorial project. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

