Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 28, 2016 | 12:17am IST

Best of BET Awards

Beyonce performs "Freedom" at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce performs "Freedom" at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Beyonce performs "Freedom" at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 40
Show hosts Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson perform a skit based on the Tony Award-winning play "Hamilton". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Show hosts Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson perform a skit based on the Tony Award-winning play "Hamilton". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Show hosts Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson perform a skit based on the Tony Award-winning play "Hamilton". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 40
Future performs "Wicked (Purple Reign)". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Future performs "Wicked (Purple Reign)". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Future performs "Wicked (Purple Reign)". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 40
Presenter Taraji P. Henson tells men how to behave when on a date to a Beyonce concert as she presents the award for best group. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Presenter Taraji P. Henson tells men how to behave when on a date to a Beyonce concert as she presents the award for best group. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Presenter Taraji P. Henson tells men how to behave when on a date to a Beyonce concert as she presents the award for best group. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 40
Janelle Monae performs a medley of songs in tribute to the late singer Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Janelle Monae performs a medley of songs in tribute to the late singer Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Janelle Monae performs a medley of songs in tribute to the late singer Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 40
Remy Ma performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Remy Ma performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Remy Ma performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 40
Singer Usher sports a political slogan on the back of his shirt as he performs "No Limit". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Usher sports a political slogan on the back of his shirt as he performs "No Limit". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Singer Usher sports a political slogan on the back of his shirt as he performs "No Limit". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 40
Samuel L. Jackson accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Samuel L. Jackson accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Samuel L. Jackson accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 40
Musician Sheila E. holds aloft a Prince styled guitar after she performed a medley of songs during her tribute to the artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Musician Sheila E. holds aloft a Prince styled guitar after she performed a medley of songs during her tribute to the artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Musician Sheila E. holds aloft a Prince styled guitar after she performed a medley of songs during her tribute to the artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 40
Desiigner performs "Panda". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Desiigner performs "Panda". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Desiigner performs "Panda". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 40
Chloe X Halle perform "Drop". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chloe X Halle perform "Drop". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Chloe X Halle perform "Drop". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 40
Bryson Tiller performs a medley of "Exchange and Don't". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bryson Tiller performs a medley of "Exchange and Don't". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Bryson Tiller performs a medley of "Exchange and Don't". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 40
Bryson Tiller accepts the award for Best Male R&B Pop Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bryson Tiller accepts the award for Best Male R&B Pop Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Bryson Tiller accepts the award for Best Male R&B Pop Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 40
Laila Ali speaks about her father, the late boxer Muhammad Ali, during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Laila Ali speaks about her father, the late boxer Muhammad Ali, during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Laila Ali speaks about her father, the late boxer Muhammad Ali, during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 40
Singer Maxwell performs "Lake by the Ocean" and "Nothing Compares 2 U". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Maxwell performs "Lake by the Ocean" and "Nothing Compares 2 U". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Singer Maxwell performs "Lake by the Ocean" and "Nothing Compares 2 U". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 40
Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 40
Bilal performs "The Beautiful Ones" with The Roots guitarist Captain Kirk Douglas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bilal performs "The Beautiful Ones" with The Roots guitarist Captain Kirk Douglas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Bilal performs "The Beautiful Ones" with The Roots guitarist Captain Kirk Douglas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 40
Stevie Wonder performs"Take Me With U" with Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Stevie Wonder performs"Take Me With U" with Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Stevie Wonder performs"Take Me With U" with Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 40
Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for Best Actress for her role on "Empire". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for Best Actress for her role on "Empire". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for Best Actress for her role on "Empire". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 40
Kendrick Lamar performs "Freedom" with Beyonce. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kendrick Lamar performs "Freedom" with Beyonce. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Kendrick Lamar performs "Freedom" with Beyonce. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 40
Alicia Keys performs "In Common". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Alicia Keys performs "In Common". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Alicia Keys performs "In Common". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 40
Janelle Monae performs a medley of songs in tribute to the late singer Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Janelle Monae performs a medley of songs in tribute to the late singer Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Janelle Monae performs a medley of songs in tribute to the late singer Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 40
Show host Anthony Anderson spoofs the outfit worn by Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Show host Anthony Anderson spoofs the outfit worn by Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Show host Anthony Anderson spoofs the outfit worn by Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
23 / 40
Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 40
Show hosts Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Show hosts Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Show hosts Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
25 / 40
Eryka Badu and The Roots perform a tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Eryka Badu and The Roots perform a tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Eryka Badu and The Roots perform a tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
26 / 40
Director Spike Lee introduces Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Director Spike Lee introduces Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Director Spike Lee introduces Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 40
French Montana performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

French Montana performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
French Montana performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
28 / 40
Jennifer Hudson performs "Purple Rain" with Stevie Wonder. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jennifer Hudson performs "Purple Rain" with Stevie Wonder. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Jennifer Hudson performs "Purple Rain" with Stevie Wonder. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
29 / 40
Singer BiBi Bourelly performs "Riot". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer BiBi Bourelly performs "Riot". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Singer BiBi Bourelly performs "Riot". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
30 / 40
DJ Khaled presents the Viewers Choice Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

DJ Khaled presents the Viewers Choice Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
DJ Khaled presents the Viewers Choice Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
31 / 40
Musician Sheila E. performs a medley of songs during her tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Musician Sheila E. performs a medley of songs during her tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Musician Sheila E. performs a medley of songs during her tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
32 / 40
Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Beyonce performs "Freedom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
33 / 40
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BET Debra Lee presents the Humanitarian Award to actor Jesse Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BET Debra Lee presents the Humanitarian Award to actor Jesse Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BET Debra Lee presents the Humanitarian Award to actor Jesse Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
34 / 40
Actor Jaime Foxx takes the stage with his daughter Annalise to speak about the late boxer Muhammad Ali. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Jaime Foxx takes the stage with his daughter Annalise to speak about the late boxer Muhammad Ali. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Actor Jaime Foxx takes the stage with his daughter Annalise to speak about the late boxer Muhammad Ali. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
35 / 40
United States Air Force First Lieutenant Kenyatta Ruffin is honored with a "Shine A Light" Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

United States Air Force First Lieutenant Kenyatta Ruffin is honored with a "Shine A Light" Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
United States Air Force First Lieutenant Kenyatta Ruffin is honored with a "Shine A Light" Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
36 / 40
Bryson Tiller performs a medley of "Exchange and Don't". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bryson Tiller performs a medley of "Exchange and Don't". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Bryson Tiller performs a medley of "Exchange and Don't". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
37 / 40
Bilal perfoms "The Beautiful Ones" as Eryka Badu comes offstage during a tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bilal perfoms "The Beautiful Ones" as Eryka Badu comes offstage during a tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Bilal perfoms "The Beautiful Ones" as Eryka Badu comes offstage during a tribute to Prince. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
38 / 40
Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
39 / 40
Fat Joe performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Fat Joe performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Fat Joe performs "All The Way Up". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Scenes from Glastonbury

Scenes from Glastonbury

Next Slideshows

Scenes from Glastonbury

Scenes from Glastonbury

Images from the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm.

27 Jun 2016
Glastonbury: Mud and music

Glastonbury: Mud and music

Revelers head to the annual music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

24 Jun 2016
iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

Highlights from the annual MMVAs in Toronto.

20 Jun 2016
Courtside candids

Courtside candids

Sometimes the players aren't the only stars at NBA games.

17 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast