Best of Bollywood
Ranvir Singh performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Tom Cruise (R) and Anil Kapoor pose for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik (L) gives finishing touches to a sand sculpture of Dev Anand at a beach in Orissa December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Vidya Balan smiles during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "The Dirty Picture" in Hyderabad November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder (
Shah Rukh Khan gestures during the opening ceremony of the 11th Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM) December 2, 2011. to 10. REUTERS/Jean Blondin
Mourners stand next to the pyre of India's folk singer Bhupen Hazarika during his cremation on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam November 9, 2011.REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Vishal Singh reads a book about Shah Rukh Khan while sitting in his living room in Lucknow October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Sushil Kumar (C) hugs his wife as he is congratulated by Amitabh Bachchan after Kumar won about $1 million on an Indian game show in Mumbai October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Kareena Kapur (L) stands with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, northern England October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan photographs himself with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "Ra.One" at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Kareena Kapoor poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of "Ra.One" at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza smiles during a news conference to promote her forthcoming movie "Force" in Ahmedabad September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R) speaks with veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare on the 12th day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 27, 2011.REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Aditya Raj Kapoor, son of veteran Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor, performs the last rites of his father at a crematorium in Mumbai August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Saif Ali Khan smiles during a news conference to promote his upcoming movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Deepika Padukone looks towards the camera during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hrithik Roshan (L) speaks with Katrina Kaif during a promotional event for their forthcoming movie "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" at a multiplex in of Ahmedabad July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his latest movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Manisha Koirala waits to greet Nepal's former King Gyanendra during his 65th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An undated picture released to Reuters on July 6, 2011 shows a scene from the Bollywood film "Bheja Fry 2" before special effects have been added by artists at Reliance Mediaworks' VFX facility and digital lab in Mumbai. REUTERS/Reliance...more
Priyanka Chopra (L) presents a lifetime achievement award to Asha Bhosle during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Shah Rukh Khan (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Hilary Swank (L) and Anil Kapoor present on stage during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Malaika Arora arrives on the green carpet during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Bipasha Basu dances during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Shilpa Shetty (L) dances during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ritesh Deshmukh (L) and Boman Irani host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A fan dives at the feet of Shah Rukh Khan (C) during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is seen on the set of her upcoming film "Mere Brother ki Dulhan" in Agra April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Conservative leader and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) talks with Akshay Kumar before the start of the Canadian premiere of Kumar's film "Thank You" during a campaign stop at a theatre in Brampton, Ontario April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris...more
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Guillaume Baptiste/Pool
Shabana Azmi (L, in blue) and Urmila Matondkar light candles during a candle light vigil against corruption in Mumbai April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Preity Zinta waves a fan with the colours of the Indian flag as she attends the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Models pose next to a wax figure of Amitabh Bachchan as it is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong March 24, 2011.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu (L) watch the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and South Africa in Nagpur March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mallika Sherawat arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Aamir Khan (R) and his wife Kiran Rao arrive at the red carpet for the opening U.S. movie 'True Grit' at the 61st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Rani Mukherjee attends a news conference to promote her new film "No One Killed Jessica" in Ahmedabad December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shahid Kapoor performs at a show after the T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
