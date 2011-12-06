Best of Bollywood

Edition:
<p>Ranvir Singh performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Ranvir Singh performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Actor Tom Cruise (R) and Anil Kapoor pose for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh </p>

Actor Tom Cruise (R) and Anil Kapoor pose for photographers at the historic Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

<p>Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik (L) gives finishing touches to a sand sculpture of Dev Anand at a beach in Orissa December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik (L) gives finishing touches to a sand sculpture of Dev Anand at a beach in Orissa December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Vidya Balan smiles during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "The Dirty Picture" in Hyderabad November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder (</p>

Vidya Balan smiles during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "The Dirty Picture" in Hyderabad November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder (

<p>Shah Rukh Khan gestures during the opening ceremony of the 11th Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM) December 2, 2011. to 10. REUTERS/Jean Blondin</p>

Shah Rukh Khan gestures during the opening ceremony of the 11th Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM) December 2, 2011. to 10. REUTERS/Jean Blondin

<p>Mourners stand next to the pyre of India's folk singer Bhupen Hazarika during his cremation on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam November 9, 2011.REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

Mourners stand next to the pyre of India's folk singer Bhupen Hazarika during his cremation on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam November 9, 2011.REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>Vishal Singh reads a book about Shah Rukh Khan while sitting in his living room in Lucknow October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar </p>

Vishal Singh reads a book about Shah Rukh Khan while sitting in his living room in Lucknow October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

<p>Sushil Kumar (C) hugs his wife as he is congratulated by Amitabh Bachchan after Kumar won about $1 million on an Indian game show in Mumbai October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Sushil Kumar (C) hugs his wife as he is congratulated by Amitabh Bachchan after Kumar won about $1 million on an Indian game show in Mumbai October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Kareena Kapur (L) stands with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, northern England October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Kareena Kapur (L) stands with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, northern England October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan photographs himself with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "Ra.One" at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan photographs himself with fans as he arrives for the premiere of "Ra.One" at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Kareena Kapoor poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of "Ra.One" at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Kareena Kapoor poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of "Ra.One" at the O2 Arena in London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza smiles during a news conference to promote her forthcoming movie "Force" in Ahmedabad September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza smiles during a news conference to promote her forthcoming movie "Force" in Ahmedabad September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R) speaks with veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare on the 12th day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 27, 2011.REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R) speaks with veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare on the 12th day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 27, 2011.REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Aditya Raj Kapoor, son of veteran Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor, performs the last rites of his father at a crematorium in Mumbai August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Aditya Raj Kapoor, son of veteran Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor, performs the last rites of his father at a crematorium in Mumbai August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Saif Ali Khan smiles during a news conference to promote his upcoming movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Saif Ali Khan smiles during a news conference to promote his upcoming movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p> Deepika Padukone looks towards the camera during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Deepika Padukone looks towards the camera during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "Aarakshan" in New Delhi August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Hrithik Roshan (L) speaks with Katrina Kaif during a promotional event for their forthcoming movie "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" at a multiplex in of Ahmedabad July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hrithik Roshan (L) speaks with Katrina Kaif during a promotional event for their forthcoming movie "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" at a multiplex in of Ahmedabad July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his latest movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Amitabh Bachchan speaks during a news conference to promote his latest movie "Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap" in Ahmedabad July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Manisha Koirala waits to greet Nepal's former King Gyanendra during his 65th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Manisha Koirala waits to greet Nepal's former King Gyanendra during his 65th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>An undated picture released to Reuters on July 6, 2011 shows a scene from the Bollywood film "Bheja Fry 2" before special effects have been added by artists at Reliance Mediaworks' VFX facility and digital lab in Mumbai. REUTERS/Reliance MediaWorks/Handout </p>

An undated picture released to Reuters on July 6, 2011 shows a scene from the Bollywood film "Bheja Fry 2" before special effects have been added by artists at Reliance Mediaworks' VFX facility and digital lab in Mumbai. REUTERS/Reliance...more

<p>Priyanka Chopra (L) presents a lifetime achievement award to Asha Bhosle during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Priyanka Chopra (L) presents a lifetime achievement award to Asha Bhosle during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Shah Rukh Khan (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Shah Rukh Khan (C) performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Priyanka Chopra performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Hilary Swank (L) and Anil Kapoor present on stage during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Hilary Swank (L) and Anil Kapoor present on stage during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Malaika Arora arrives on the green carpet during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Malaika Arora arrives on the green carpet during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Bipasha Basu dances during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Bipasha Basu dances during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Shilpa Shetty (L) dances during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Shilpa Shetty (L) dances during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Ritesh Deshmukh (L) and Boman Irani host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Ritesh Deshmukh (L) and Boman Irani host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A fan dives at the feet of Shah Rukh Khan (C) during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A fan dives at the feet of Shah Rukh Khan (C) during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is seen on the set of her upcoming film "Mere Brother ki Dulhan" in Agra April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh </p>

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is seen on the set of her upcoming film "Mere Brother ki Dulhan" in Agra April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

<p>Conservative leader and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) talks with Akshay Kumar before the start of the Canadian premiere of Kumar's film "Thank You" during a campaign stop at a theatre in Brampton, Ontario April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie </p>

Conservative leader and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (R) talks with Akshay Kumar before the start of the Canadian premiere of Kumar's film "Thank You" during a campaign stop at a theatre in Brampton, Ontario April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chris...more

<p>Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Guillaume Baptiste/Pool</p>

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Sleeping Beauty", in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Guillaume Baptiste/Pool

<p>Shabana Azmi (L, in blue) and Urmila Matondkar light candles during a candle light vigil against corruption in Mumbai April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Shabana Azmi (L, in blue) and Urmila Matondkar light candles during a candle light vigil against corruption in Mumbai April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Preity Zinta waves a fan with the colours of the Indian flag as she attends the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Preity Zinta waves a fan with the colours of the Indian flag as she attends the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Models pose next to a wax figure of Amitabh Bachchan as it is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong March 24, 2011.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Models pose next to a wax figure of Amitabh Bachchan as it is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong March 24, 2011.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu (L) watch the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and South Africa in Nagpur March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu (L) watch the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and South Africa in Nagpur March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Mallika Sherawat arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Mallika Sherawat arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Aamir Khan (R) and his wife Kiran Rao arrive at the red carpet for the opening U.S. movie 'True Grit' at the 61st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Aamir Khan (R) and his wife Kiran Rao arrive at the red carpet for the opening U.S. movie 'True Grit' at the 61st Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Rani Mukherjee attends a news conference to promote her new film "No One Killed Jessica" in Ahmedabad December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Rani Mukherjee attends a news conference to promote her new film "No One Killed Jessica" in Ahmedabad December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Shahid Kapoor performs at a show after the T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Shahid Kapoor performs at a show after the T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

