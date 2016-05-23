Edition:
India
Mon May 23, 2016

Best of Cannes

Director Xavier Dolan, Grand Prix award winner for his film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World), poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Director Xavier Dolan, Grand Prix award winner for his film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World), poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Director Xavier Dolan, Grand Prix award winner for his film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World), poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Director Andrea Arnold (L), Jury Prize award winner for her film "American Honey", reacts next to actress Sasha Lane (2ndL) during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director Andrea Arnold (L), Jury Prize award winner for her film "American Honey", reacts next to actress Sasha Lane (2ndL) during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Director Andrea Arnold (L), Jury Prize award winner for her film "American Honey", reacts next to actress Sasha Lane (2ndL) during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actor Mel Gibson and partner Rosalind Ross pose on the red carpet as they arrive at the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actor Mel Gibson and partner Rosalind Ross pose on the red carpet as they arrive at the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Actor Mel Gibson and partner Rosalind Ross pose on the red carpet as they arrive at the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast member Charlize Theron poses on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron poses on red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening for the film "The Neon Demon". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening for the film "The Neon Demon". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Cast member Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet ahead of the screening for the film "The Neon Demon". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actor and director Sean Penn and actress Charlize Theron kiss as they leave after the screening of the film "The Last Face" . REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actor and director Sean Penn and actress Charlize Theron kiss as they leave after the screening of the film "The Last Face" . REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Actor and director Sean Penn and actress Charlize Theron kiss as they leave after the screening of the film "The Last Face" . REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Mel Gibson poses during a photocall for the film "Blood Father" out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Mel Gibson poses during a photocall for the film "Blood Father" out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Cast member Mel Gibson poses during a photocall for the film "Blood Father" out of competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Sean Penn attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Sean Penn attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Director Sean Penn attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Milla Jovovich poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Milla Jovovich poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Actress Milla Jovovich poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Lea Seydoux (L) and Marion Cotillard pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It s Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast members Lea Seydoux (L) and Marion Cotillard pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It s Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast members Lea Seydoux (L) and Marion Cotillard pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It s Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cinema fans take photo during the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cinema fans take photo during the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cinema fans take photo during the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Charlize Theron arrives with director Sean Penn to attend a news conference for the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast member Charlize Theron arrives with director Sean Penn to attend a news conference for the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron arrives with director Sean Penn to attend a news conference for the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Sonia Braga poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Elle" in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Sonia Braga poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Elle" in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Actress Sonia Braga poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Elle" in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Izabel Goulart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Model Izabel Goulart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Model Izabel Goulart poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Juliette Binoche poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Juliette Binoche poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Actress Juliette Binoche poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Last Face". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A model poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Yves Herman

A model poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
A model poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World). REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress and director Chloe Sevigny poses during a photocall on the beach for her film "Kitty" selected for the Semaine de la Critique. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actress and director Chloe Sevigny poses during a photocall on the beach for her film "Kitty" selected for the Semaine de la Critique. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Actress and director Chloe Sevigny poses during a photocall on the beach for her film "Kitty" selected for the Semaine de la Critique. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actors Gad Elmaleh (R) and Kev Adams pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Elle". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actors Gad Elmaleh (R) and Kev Adams pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Elle". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Actors Gad Elmaleh (R) and Kev Adams pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Elle". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast member Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Cast member Marion Cotillard poses during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Singer Iggy Pop (C) poses with photographers during a photocall for the film "Gimme Danger" out of competition. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Singer Iggy Pop (C) poses with photographers during a photocall for the film "Gimme Danger" out of competition. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Singer Iggy Pop (C) poses with photographers during a photocall for the film "Gimme Danger" out of competition. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Xavier Dolan (R), cast members Lea Seydoux (L) and Marion Cotillard pose during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Xavier Dolan (R), cast members Lea Seydoux (L) and Marion Cotillard pose during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Director Xavier Dolan (R), cast members Lea Seydoux (L) and Marion Cotillard pose during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Ana Beatriz Barros poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Model Ana Beatriz Barros poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Model Ana Beatriz Barros poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Sonia Braga poses during a photocall for the film "Aquarius". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast member Sonia Braga poses during a photocall for the film "Aquarius". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Cast member Sonia Braga poses during a photocall for the film "Aquarius". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director William Friedkin poses with photographers during the Cinema Masterclass photocall. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director William Friedkin poses with photographers during the Cinema Masterclass photocall. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Director William Friedkin poses with photographers during the Cinema Masterclass photocall. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet before the screening for the film "Personal Shopper". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet before the screening for the film "Personal Shopper". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses on the red carpet before the screening for the film "Personal Shopper". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Luc Dardenne attends a news conference for the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Director Luc Dardenne attends a news conference for the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Director Luc Dardenne attends a news conference for the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Adele Haenel attends a news conference for the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Adele Haenel attends a news conference for the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Cast member Adele Haenel attends a news conference for the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Rossy De Palma poses during a photocall for the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cast member Rossy De Palma poses during a photocall for the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Cast member Rossy De Palma poses during a photocall for the film "Julieta". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Matt Ross jokes with cast members Annalise Basso, Nicholas Hamilton, Charlie Shotwell, Samantha Isler and Shree Crooks during a photocall for the film "Captain Fantastic". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Director Matt Ross jokes with cast members Annalise Basso, Nicholas Hamilton, Charlie Shotwell, Samantha Isler and Shree Crooks during a photocall for the film "Captain Fantastic". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Director Matt Ross jokes with cast members Annalise Basso, Nicholas Hamilton, Charlie Shotwell, Samantha Isler and Shree Crooks during a photocall for the film "Captain Fantastic". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Spectators await the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Spectators await the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Spectators await the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Robert De Niro (C), Edgar Ramirez (R) and Usher Raymond IV pose during a photocall for the film "Hands of stone". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast members Robert De Niro (C), Edgar Ramirez (R) and Usher Raymond IV pose during a photocall for the film "Hands of stone". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Cast members Robert De Niro (C), Edgar Ramirez (R) and Usher Raymond IV pose during a photocall for the film "Hands of stone". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast members Russell Crowe (L) and Ryan Gosling (R) joke during a news conference for the film "The Nice Guys". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cast members Russell Crowe (L) and Ryan Gosling (R) joke during a news conference for the film "The Nice Guys". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 15, 2016
Cast members Russell Crowe (L) and Ryan Gosling (R) joke during a news conference for the film "The Nice Guys". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Maren Ade poses during a photocall for the film "Toni Erdmann". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Maren Ade poses during a photocall for the film "Toni Erdmann". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Director Maren Ade poses during a photocall for the film "Toni Erdmann". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Carrie Fisher kisses her dog on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Handmaiden" (Agassi or Mademoiselle). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Carrie Fisher kisses her dog on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Handmaiden" (Agassi or Mademoiselle). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, May 15, 2016
Actress Carrie Fisher kisses her dog on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Handmaiden" (Agassi or Mademoiselle). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Peter Simonischek poses with fake teeth during a photocall for the film "Toni Erdmann". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cast member Peter Simonischek poses with fake teeth during a photocall for the film "Toni Erdmann". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Cast member Peter Simonischek poses with fake teeth during a photocall for the film "Toni Erdmann". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast members Russell Crowe reacts as he arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Nice Guys". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast members Russell Crowe reacts as he arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Nice Guys". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Cast members Russell Crowe reacts as he arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Nice Guys". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Ana de Armas poses during a photocall for the film "Hands of stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Ana de Armas poses during a photocall for the film "Hands of stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Cast member Ana de Armas poses during a photocall for the film "Hands of stone". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast members Chris Pine and Ben Foster pose during a photocall for the film "Hell or High Water". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast members Chris Pine and Ben Foster pose during a photocall for the film "Hell or High Water". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Cast members Chris Pine and Ben Foster pose during a photocall for the film "Hell or High Water". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Golshifteh Farahani poses during a photocall for the film "Paterson". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cast member Golshifteh Farahani poses during a photocall for the film "Paterson". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Cast member Golshifteh Farahani poses during a photocall for the film "Paterson". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Adam Driver poses during a photocall for the film "Paterson". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Adam Driver poses during a photocall for the film "Paterson". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Cast member Adam Driver poses during a photocall for the film "Paterson". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Ruth Negga poses during a photocall for the film "Loving". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Ruth Negga poses during a photocall for the film "Loving". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Cast member Ruth Negga poses during a photocall for the film "Loving". REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Park Chan-Wook (C), cast members Kim Min-hee (R) and Kim Tae-ri pose during a photocall for the film "The Handmaiden" (Agassi or Mademoiselle). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Park Chan-Wook (C), cast members Kim Min-hee (R) and Kim Tae-ri pose during a photocall for the film "The Handmaiden" (Agassi or Mademoiselle). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Director Park Chan-Wook (C), cast members Kim Min-hee (R) and Kim Tae-ri pose during a photocall for the film "The Handmaiden" (Agassi or Mademoiselle). REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses on the

Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film "American Honey". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 15, 2016
Cast member Shia LaBeouf poses on the red carpet after the screening of the film "American Honey". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Joseph Fiennes takes part in a photocall on the beach for the film "The Last Race". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Cast member Joseph Fiennes takes part in a photocall on the beach for the film "The Last Race". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, May 15, 2016
Cast member Joseph Fiennes takes part in a photocall on the beach for the film "The Last Race". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Soko poses during a photocall for the film "La danseuse" (The Dancer). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Soko poses during a photocall for the film "La danseuse" (The Dancer). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Cast member Soko poses during a photocall for the film "La danseuse" (The Dancer). REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Alain Guiraudie (3rdR) poses on the red carpet with cast members ahead of the screening of the film "Rester vertical" (Staying Vertical) in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Director Alain Guiraudie (3rdR) poses on the red carpet with cast members ahead of the screening of the film "Rester vertical" (Staying Vertical) in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Director Alain Guiraudie (3rdR) poses on the red carpet with cast members ahead of the screening of the film "Rester vertical" (Staying Vertical) in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast members Fabrice Luchini (C), Juliette Binoche (L) and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi pose during a photocall for the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast members Fabrice Luchini (C), Juliette Binoche (L) and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi pose during a photocall for the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Cast members Fabrice Luchini (C), Juliette Binoche (L) and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi pose during a photocall for the film "Ma loute" (Slack Bay) in competition. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
(L-R) Director Jodie Foster and cast members Julia Roberts are welcomed by Cannes Film festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegateThierry Fremaux while arriving on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Actress Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actresses Susan Sarandon and Naomi Watts pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Actresses Susan Sarandon and Naomi Watts pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Actresses Susan Sarandon and Naomi Watts pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Lily Donaldson poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Model Lily Donaldson poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Model Lily Donaldson poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actors Franck Gastambide and Anouar Toubali pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actors Franck Gastambide and Anouar Toubali pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Actors Franck Gastambide and Anouar Toubali pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Woody Allen (2ndL) and cast members (L-R) Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director Woody Allen (2ndL) and cast members (L-R) Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Director Woody Allen (2ndL) and cast members (L-R) Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury members, actress and singer Vanessa Paradis (R) and actress Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Jury members, actress and singer Vanessa Paradis (R) and actress Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Jury members, actress and singer Vanessa Paradis (R) and actress Kirsten Dunst pose during a photocall. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
