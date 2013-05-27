Best of Cannes
Cast member Emmanuelle Seigner kisses her husband and director Roman Polanski as they pose during a photocall for the film "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in Fur) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Emmanuelle Seigner kisses her husband and director Roman Polanski as they pose during a photocall for the film "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in Fur) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Abdellatif Kechiche (C), actresses Lea Seydoux (L) and Adele Exarchopoulos (R), react on stage after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "La Vie D'Adele" during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26,...more
Director Abdellatif Kechiche (C), actresses Lea Seydoux (L) and Adele Exarchopoulos (R), react on stage after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "La Vie D'Adele" during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival actress Nicole Kidman protects her ears as photographers ask her to pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in Fur) in competition during the 66th...more
Jury member of the 66th Cannes Film Festival actress Nicole Kidman protects her ears as photographers ask her to pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in Fur) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Uma Thurman delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Uma Thurman delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Kim Novak poses during a photocall at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Novak attends the Film Festival to present the restored print of the film "Vertigo" by Alfred Hitchcock. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Kim Novak poses during a photocall at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Novak attends the Film Festival to present the restored print of the film "Vertigo" by Alfred Hitchcock. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Alain Delon salutes on stage during a tribute for his career before the screening of the restored print of the film "Plein Soleil" by Rene Clement during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actor Alain Delon salutes on stage during a tribute for his career before the screening of the restored print of the film "Plein Soleil" by Rene Clement during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Picture taken on slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Picture taken on slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
(L-R) Cast members Tom Hiddleston, Tilda Swinton and director Jim Jarmusch pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013....more
(L-R) Cast members Tom Hiddleston, Tilda Swinton and director Jim Jarmusch pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Uma Thurman poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Uma Thurman poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Berenice Bejo poses during a photocall after receiving the Best Actress award for her role in the film "Le Passe" (The Past) at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Berenice Bejo poses during a photocall after receiving the Best Actress award for her role in the film "Le Passe" (The Past) at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Marion Cotillard gestures as she poses during a photocall for the film "The Immigrant" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Marion Cotillard gestures as she poses during a photocall for the film "The Immigrant" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A journalist takes a picture with a tablet as director James Gray (C), cast members Marion Cotillard (R) and Jeremy Renner attend a news conference for the film "The Immigrant" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric...more
A journalist takes a picture with a tablet as director James Gray (C), cast members Marion Cotillard (R) and Jeremy Renner attend a news conference for the film "The Immigrant" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Musician Joseph Jackson (R) arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Michael Kohlhass" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Musician Joseph Jackson (R) arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Michael Kohlhass" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Elodie Bouchez poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La Vie D'Adele" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo
Actress Elodie Bouchez poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La Vie D'Adele" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo
Cast members Lea Seydoux (R) and Adele Exarchopoulos pose during a photocall for the film "La Vie D'Adele" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Lea Seydoux (R) and Adele Exarchopoulos pose during a photocall for the film "La Vie D'Adele" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actresses Dita Von Teese (L) and Sharon Stone (R) attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actresses Dita Von Teese (L) and Sharon Stone (R) attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Irina Shayk poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "All is Lost" during the the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Irina Shayk poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "All is Lost" during the the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Souleymane Deme (C) performs on the red carpet as he arrives with director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (L) and cast member Anais Monory for the screening of the film "Grigris" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22,...more
Cast member Souleymane Deme (C) performs on the red carpet as he arrives with director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (L) and cast member Anais Monory for the screening of the film "Grigris" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Jerry Lewis poses during a photocall for the film "Max Rose" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Jerry Lewis poses during a photocall for the film "Max Rose" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Lea Seydoux (L) kisses cast member Adele Exarchopoulos as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Vie D'Adele" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Regis...more
Cast member Lea Seydoux (L) kisses cast member Adele Exarchopoulos as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "La Vie D'Adele" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Roberto Cavalli (L) and Actress Sharon Stone (R) attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Designer Roberto Cavalli (L) and Actress Sharon Stone (R) attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Filippo Timi carries director and actress Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (L) during a photocall for the film "Un Chateau en Italie" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Filippo Timi carries director and actress Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (L) during a photocall for the film "Un Chateau en Italie" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Journalists take pictures as actor Robert Redford arrives at a news conference for the film "All is Lost" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Journalists take pictures as actor Robert Redford arrives at a news conference for the film "All is Lost" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Petra Nemcova walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Petra Nemcova walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Matt Damon smiles after the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Matt Damon smiles after the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Jamel Debbouze (top) jumps as cast member Tewfik Jallab (L), director Mohamed Hamidi (2ndL), cast members Fatsah Bouyahmed (2ndR) and Malik Bentalha (R) pose during a photocall for the film "Ne quelque part" at the 66th Cannes Film...more
Cast member Jamel Debbouze (top) jumps as cast member Tewfik Jallab (L), director Mohamed Hamidi (2ndL), cast members Fatsah Bouyahmed (2ndR) and Malik Bentalha (R) pose during a photocall for the film "Ne quelque part" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Petra Nemcova kisses photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Petra Nemcova kisses photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Takashi Miike (R) and cast member Takao Osawa (L) and Nanako Matsushima (C) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Wara No Tate" (Shield of Straw) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes...more
Director Takashi Miike (R) and cast member Takao Osawa (L) and Nanako Matsushima (C) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Wara No Tate" (Shield of Straw) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Guests arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Guests arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Bai Ling poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Bai Ling poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Cast member Andy Lau (R) and director Johnnie To attend a news conference for the film "Blind Detective" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Andy Lau (R) and director Johnnie To attend a news conference for the film "Blind Detective" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Takashi Miike poses during a photocall for the film "Wara No Tate" (Shield of Straw) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Director Takashi Miike poses during a photocall for the film "Wara No Tate" (Shield of Straw) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Zhang Yuqi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Actress Zhang Yuqi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Jury member actress Nicole Kidman (L) and her husband Keith Urban pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric...more
Jury member actress Nicole Kidman (L) and her husband Keith Urban pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Lea Seydoux arrives at a photocall for the film 'Grand Central' during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Lea Seydoux arrives at a photocall for the film 'Grand Central' during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Former television presenter Elena Lenina poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis...more
Former television presenter Elena Lenina poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Paz Vega poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Paz Vega poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Guests protect themselves from the rain with umbrellas as they walk on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013....more
Guests protect themselves from the rain with umbrellas as they walk on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P.' (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Masaharu Fukuyama poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Soshite Chichi Ni Naru' (Like Father, Like Son) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Masaharu Fukuyama poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Soshite Chichi Ni Naru' (Like Father, Like Son) in competition at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Justin Timberlake (L) and director Joel Coen pose during a photocall for the film 'Inside Llewyn Davis' at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Justin Timberlake (L) and director Joel Coen pose during a photocall for the film 'Inside Llewyn Davis' at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Johnnie To poses during a photocall for the film "Blind Detective" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Director Johnnie To poses during a photocall for the film "Blind Detective" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (L) and cast member Louis Garrel pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Un Chateau en Italie" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
Director Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (L) and cast member Louis Garrel pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Un Chateau en Italie" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Model Selita Ebanks poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Blood Ties" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Selita Ebanks poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Blood Ties" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Berenice Bejo (R) and Tahar Rahim pose during a photocall for the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast members Berenice Bejo (R) and Tahar Rahim pose during a photocall for the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Li Meng poses during a photocall for the film 'Tian Zhu Ding' (A Touch of Sin) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Li Meng poses during a photocall for the film 'Tian Zhu Ding' (A Touch of Sin) at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
French fashion designer and former model Ines de la Fressange poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013....more
French fashion designer and former model Ines de la Fressange poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Model Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Elizabeth Debicki arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier more
Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Elizabeth Debicki arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Director Sofia Coppola and actresses Claire Julien (L), Taissa Farmiga (2ndL), Katie Chang (3rdL), Emma Watson (2ndR) and actor Israel Broussard, cast members of the film 'The Bling Ring', arrive for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie'...more
Director Sofia Coppola and actresses Claire Julien (L), Taissa Farmiga (2ndL), Katie Chang (3rdL), Emma Watson (2ndR) and actor Israel Broussard, cast members of the film 'The Bling Ring', arrive for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Film selection "Un Certain Regard" Jury President Thomas Vinterberg (R) and Jury member of Film selection "Un Certain Regard" actress Ludivine Sagnier pose on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young...more
Film selection "Un Certain Regard" Jury President Thomas Vinterberg (R) and Jury member of Film selection "Un Certain Regard" actress Ludivine Sagnier pose on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jeune & Jolie' (Young & Beautiful) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dancers perform on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' as they arrive for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Dancers perform on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' as they arrive for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Director Steven Spielberg, President of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, holds a director's clap on the eve of the opening of the Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Steven Spielberg, President of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, holds a director's clap on the eve of the opening of the Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French actress Audrey Tautou, mistress of ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, poses during a photocall on the eve of the opening of the Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French actress Audrey Tautou, mistress of ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival, poses during a photocall on the eve of the opening of the Festival in Cannes, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An unidentified guest arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An unidentified guest arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Next Slideshows
India at Cannes
Snapshots of Indian presence at the 66th Cannes Film Festival
Flashback - Aishwarya at Cannes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marks 12 years at the Cannes Film Festival. Here is how she looked over the years.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Best of Eurovision
Denmark wins the latest euro-pop contest.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.