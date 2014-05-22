Best of Cannes
Actress Sophia Loren, guest of honor, holds her scarf as she poses during a photocall for the film "La voce umana" presented as part of Cannes Classics at in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A guest takes a picture with a mobile phone which displays a Chanel logo as he arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The shoes of Jian RenZi are pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Fantasia" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Sharon Stone poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Model Sarah Marshall poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool
Actress Sophia Loren, guest of honor, is surrounded by photographers as she poses during a photocall for the film "La voce umana" presented as part of Cannes Classics at in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Model Barbara Palvin poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast members Berenice Bejo and Abdul Khalim Mamutsiev sit on the desk as they pose during a photocall for the film "The Search" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Andre Techine (L) and cast members Catherine Deneuve (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "L'homme qu'on aimait trop" (In the Name of My Daughter) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Jessica Chastain poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Indian actress Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cast member Hilary Swank poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Saint Laurent" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Freida Pinto poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Jennifer Lawrence poses during a photocall for the film "The Hunger Games : Mockingjay - Part 1" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French actress Sonia Rolland poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Timbuktu" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Former television presenter Elena Lenina poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mr. Turner" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Zoe Saldana poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mr. Turner" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Blake Lively poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Zhang Ziyi poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Christina Hendricks poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Lost River" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An unidentified guest poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Coming Home" (Gui lai) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actress Amber Heard (L) and Fawaz Gruosi, founder of jewellery company de Grisogono, pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Petra Nemcova takes a selfie as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dancers perform on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Geronimo" presented as part of the specials screenings at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Sophia Loren and her son, director Edoardo Ponti pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Elsa Zylberstein poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Naomi Kawase (R) and cast member Jun Yoshinaga (L) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Futatsume no mado" (Still the Water) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Director Ryan Gosling poses during a photocall for the film "Lost River" in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Directors Jean-Pierre (L) and Luc Dardenne (R) kiss cast member Marion Cotillard as they pose during a photocall for the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Detail of cast member Gong Li's dress is pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Coming Home" (Gui lai) out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Singer Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cast members Mark Ruffalo and Channing Tatum pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Channing Tatum takes pictures during a photocall for the film "Foxcatcher" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast members Robert Pattinson and Julianne Moore attend a news conference for the film "Maps to the Stars" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model Adriana Lima poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actors Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson, cast members of the film "The Expendables 3", pose on the red carpet during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Socialite Paris Hilton poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the film "The Rover" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
(L-R) Actresses Josephine Japyand, Melanie Laurent and Lou de Laage pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Tommy Lee Jones and cast member Hilary Swank pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Homesman" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast members Sylvester Stallone (L), Dolph Lundgren (2ndL), Harrison Ford (2ndR) and Jason Statham pose on a tank as they arrive on the Croisette to promote the film "The Expendables 3" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast members Julianne Moore, Robert Pattinson and Sarah Gadon pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Maps to the Stars" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast members Gerard Depardieu is surrounded by bodyguards as he leaves after the screening of the film "Welcome to New York" directed by Abel Ferrara at a movie theatre during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she poses on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. From R, Cast members Djimon Hounsou, Cate Blanchett, America Ferrera, Kit Harington and Jay Baruchel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Director Kornel Mundruczo (R) and cast member Zsofia Psotta (C) pose with a dog sitting on the desk during a photocall for the film "Feher isten" (White God) in competition for the category "Un Certain Regard" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition before the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. The festival will run from May 14 to 25. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Joan Collins poses during a photocall on the Majectic beach to promote the film "The Time of Their Lives" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress and producer Salma Hayek holds a placard which reads "Bring back our girls" as she poses on the red carpet arriving for "Tribute to animated films", a special screening of extracts from Khalil Gibran's The Prophet out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Rosario Dawson kisses Mireille Enos as they pose during a photocall for the film "Captives" (The Captive) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Ryan Reynolds and his wife actress Blake Lively pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Captives" (The Captive) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cast member Lea Seydoux takes a selfie as she poses during a photocall for the film "Saint Laurent" in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress and model Hofit Golan poses for a photo with cinema fans as she arrives for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Actress Cate Blanchett, who voices Valka character, poses on the red carpet with a figure of Toothless the Dragon character as she arrives for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man dressed as Charlie Chaplin walks on the beach during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Actress Alice Taglioni poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An unidentified guest holds a handbag creation as she poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Russian television host Victoria Bonya (L) and actress and model Hofit Golan (R) take a selfie with a mobile phone as they pose on the red carpet arriving for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
