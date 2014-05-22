Best of Cannes

A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she poses on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. From R, Cast members Djimon Hounsou, Cate Blanchett, America Ferrera, Kit Harington and Jay Baruchel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier