Pictures | Wed Jan 9, 2013 | 7:35am IST

Best of CES

<p>A man looks at women dressed as nurses promoting the Headquake sound app on the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Singer Austin Renfroe and band members perform at the Intel booth during the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>William Minna gets a close look at an Sharp 85-inch 8K prototype television during the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 8, 2013. The television has 16 times the resolution of 1080p. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Attendee Jeremy Enos tries out a wireless, wearable computer by Kopin at the Verizon booth, during the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 8, 2013. The hands-free computer was designed for a firefighting application and can stream both regular video and infra-red cameras. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Show attendees look over the Ascend Mate smart phone with a 6.1-inch screen, at the Huawei booth during the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Panasonic chief Kazuhiro Tsuga pauses during the Panasonic opening day keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Attendees wear 3D glasses as they watch a presentation in the LG Electronics booth during the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Kirk Skaugen, vice president of PC client group for Intel, speaks at an Intel news conference during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7, 2013. Intel announced improvements to its processors including one with "all day" battery life. Intel also announced the availability of live and on-demand pay TV content to Intel devices. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A Japanese reporter with TV Asahi tries out the HAPIfork at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The fork, introduced today, keeps track of the number of fork servings you take, measures how fast you are eating and alerts the user with lights and vibration if you are eating too fast. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A Soul Party In A Box is displayed at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The wireless high performance entertainment system is available now and retails for $999.00. The device has multiple inputs including microphone inputs for karaoke. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A La Crosse tornado alert radio is displayed at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The radio is similar to a regular weather alert radios but has the ability to select only the tornado alerts that are for your area. The radio will retail for $59.00 and begin shipping at the end of April 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Joe Stinziano, executive vice-president for Samsung Electronics America, debuts the company's new 85" Ultra High Definition television at the Samsung news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A Tim Tebow (L) and Usain Bolt-themed Soul SL300 noise canceling headphones displayed at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The headphones retail for $299.00. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Adam Levine, lead singer for the band Maroon 5, performs at the Qualcomm pre-show keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A man walks by an advertisement for Corning Gorilla Glass 3 outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A smart phone with HzO Waterblock technology is dipped in beer at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The system is currently marketed at manufacturers but may have future consumer applications, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A Parrot Flower Power wireless device is displayed on top of an iPad at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The device monitors conditions of your plants and sends a visual alert if a plant needs attention. The device is expected to be available by the end of 2013 but a price has not been set. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>An EGO video camera is displayed at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The Wi-Fi enabled camera mountable Full HD camera has live view features through a smart device. The camera retails for $179.00. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A model holds a Sharp IGZO Tablet Aquos Pad at their news conference during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7, 2013. Sharp introduced new television technology and devices made with IGZO technology (Indium gallium zinc oxide) which promises ultra-high screen resolution with very low power usage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Nitza Martinez shows off an 84-inch Ultra HD LED television by LG Electronics at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The retail price for the television is $19,999.99. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A 12-button Gila GX Gaming Series mouse by Genius is displayed at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The extremely precise mouse can record up to 72 macro keys per button, a representative said. The mouse retails for $99.00. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>WeMo light switch by Belkin is displayed at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The $49.00 switch, controlled wireless with a smart device, is expected to be in stores this summer. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Kirk Skaugen, Intel's vice president of PC client group, announces new Intel processors at a news conference during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7, 2013. Intel announced a variety of improvements to its processors including one with "all day" battery life. Intel also announced the availability of live and on-demand pay TV content to Intel devices. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A GoalZero solar powered Yeti 150 is displayed at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. A utility class Yeti1250 solar generator kit is also available. The smaller unit is $199.00. The larger unit is in stores now and runs about $2000.00 with solar panels. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>The Yurbuds sport earphones are displayed at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The earphones can be made ambient-aware or noise isolating depending earpieces used. Both types are included. The earphones retail for $99.00. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A Netatmo urban weather station is displayed at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The personal indoor and outdoor weather station monitors a variety of conditions and sends the information to your wireless device. The $179 system is available online and is expected in retail stores in a few months. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A Panasonic executive demonstrates Swipe and Share 2.0 by writing on a Panasonic TV using a Touch Pen at their news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>The keyfob emulator screen for the Delphi Connected Car app is seen at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The app, together with a Verizon device, plugs into a cars OBD II port and connects to the cellular data network allowing remote viewing of where the car is, how fast it's going and remote start and unlock capability. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>James Fishler, Senior Vice President of Marketing for LG Electronics USA speaks at their news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A man shows off the ampjacket acoustic amplifier by kubxlab at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The device, introduced on Sunday, claims to make an iPhone two times louder using an acoustic channel with a MSRP of $34.95. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Skott Ahn, Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics, speaks at their news conference in front of one of the company's new OLED TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7, 2013. LG Electronics will begin selling televisions based on OLED technology, which allows for thinner displays that consume less power, in the United States in March. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Journalists shoot pictures and videos of new LG smartphones at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7, 2013 after their news conference. LG Electronics will begin selling televisions based on "OLED" technology, which allows for thinner displays that consume less power, in the United States in March. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>The start screen for the Dish Explorer app is seen on an iPad at the opening press event of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2013. The software announced Sunday at CES, allows a Dish customer to use a mobile device to serve as a remote control, and recommends programming based on real-time TV viewing and social media trends. CES, the world's largest technology conference, kicks off on Monday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>Michael Abary, senior vice-president for Samsung Electronics America, shows off a new 45mm F/1.8 lens for the NX300 camera, describing it as the world's first single-lens 3D system, at the Samsung news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

<p>A convertible Lenovo Ultrabook is displayed at an Intel news conference during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 7, 2013. Intel announced improvements to its processors including one with "all day" battery life. Intel also announced the availability of live and on-demand pay TV content to Intel devices. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Wednesday, January 09, 2013

