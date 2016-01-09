Best of CES
Kevin Lee, a project engineer with XYZ Printing, displays 3D-printed drones during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The drones are part of the company's STREAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics)...more
Anita Santa-Coloma holds up a CellRobot by KEYi Technology during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The modular entertainment robots can be assembled in various configurations. The robots at left are mixing drinks. The...more
Ryan Miyaki stands in an Artec Shapify 3D body scanning booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The booth can make a full body scan in 12 seconds and then sends the model file to the company, where a figurine is...more
A Star Wars BB-8 remote-controlled toy by Sphero is used to show off the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit sensor (BMI055) during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2016. The ultra-small 6-axis inertial sensor combines an...more
A Sony PS-HX500 turntable is displayed in the Sony booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The new turntable lets users record vinyl using high-resolution music formats such as DSD and WAV. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch is displayed January 7, 2016. The Android Wear watch, which links with a smartphone, has sensors for air pressure and altitude, and has a built-in accelerometer, compass and gyrometer. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Toyota FCV Plus, a hydrogen fuel-cell concept car, is displayed January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Chipolo, a wireless item tracker, is displayed January 4, 2016. The Bluetooth-enabled Chipolo can be tracked using your smartphone. Shaking a Chipolo ($29.95) will make your phone ring, in the event that you can find the Chipolo but not your phone....more
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled during a news conference at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Samsung front-loading washing machine with an AddWash feature is shown at the Samsung Electronics booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The door-in-door feature allows the user to add a piece of laundry to the...more
A yet-to-be-released Segway Ninebot personal transportation robot is seen onstage during the Intel keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Alex Ashley looks over a Sony Alpha a7S II camera, set up for shooting 4K video, during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tracie Khokhlor (C) describes the features of the LG Styler, a garment conditioning closet, at the LG Electronics booth during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2016. The closet uses Steam Spray and Moving Hanger Action to keep...more
A Bonjour alarm clock is displayed January 4, 2016. The voice-controlled, Internet-enabled alarm clock can be programmed to wake you up under a variety of user-set conditions and can alert you if your home security system detects an intruder. The...more
LiDAR sensors are shown on the roof of a Ford Fusion Hybrid during the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. The sensors create a real-time 3D map of the vehicle's surroundings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jonathan Graff, director of clinical research for Apira Science, demonstrates the company's iDerma Facial Beautification System, that is designed to treat various skin-related disorders, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bran Ferren (L), founder of Applied Minds, talks to a journalist dressed in an R70i aging suit during a preview of the Genworth booth at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2016. The suits simulate various aging conditions and...more
The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle is displayed during a keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A 3DRudder, a virtual reality and 3D motion controller, is shown during "CES Unveiled," a preview event of the 2016 International CES trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. The $175 controller, used while seated, allows for hands-free...more
An Oliba is shown attached to a teddy bear during "CES Unveiled," a preview event of the 2016 International CES trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. The $69.00 smart toy tracker from France can also be programed to play stories or sing a...more
Small webcams (L) are built into the door of an Internet-connected Family Hub Fridge by Samsung January 7, 2016. The cameras allow the user to check the remotely check the contents of the refrigerator. The outside of the fridge door boasts a...more
A Snakable USB charging cable is displayed January 4, 2016. The $29.95 cable has a strain relief assembly on both sides of the cable, at the connectors, to keep the cable from failing. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
BBC television reporter Rory Cellan-Jones tries out a HairMax Laserband, a hands-free device described to treat hair loss and cause new hair growth, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich holds up a new Yuneec Typhoon H drone, which he said was the first consumer drone equipped with Intel's RealSense sense and avoid technology during his keynote address. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Valentin Honore (L) and Pierre-Francois Tissot of France model Smart Ski Airbag Vests by In & Motion, January 4, 2016. The vest worn by Tissot is shown inflated. The reusable vests are expected to retail for $1,200, Tissot said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A 3D printer for consumers capable of creating multi-color objects is demonstrated January 4, 2016. The unit will be available later this year for $499, according to the company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Eric Yu of Royole models the company's foldable Smart Mobile Theater system January 4, 2016. The $700 system has noise-canceling headphones and a viewing system that is vision correctable so you don't need to wear your glasses, Yu said. ...more
A Mother monitoring system by Sen.se is displayed January 4, 2016. The device for seniors has features such as medication reminders and alerts. Sensors on pill bottles let Mother know if the medication has been accessed or merely moved, a...more
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An Allie Go, a 360-degree action cam, by IC Real Tech is shown on a helmet January 4, 2016. The $599 camera uses two sensors with over 180 degree-coverage each and combines the video in the unit using Qualcomm processors. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A smartphone receives real-time information on air quality from an Airmega air purifier from Coway, January 4, 2016. The WiFi-enabled, smart air purifiers from South Korea range in price from $749 to $849, depending on the size. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Representatives from the French company Parrot demonstrate a prototype of their new Disco drone, January 4, 2016. The Disco is the first wing-shaped drone which a user can pilot with no learning process, according to the company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Canhe-Fit pendant for pets is displayed on a toy dog January 4, 2016. The fitness tracker monitors your pet's activity level, then an app gives nutritional advice depending on the breed, age and weight of the pet. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Satoshi Yanagisawa of Japan displays the Orbitrec, a connected, 3D-printed bicycle by Cerevo, January 4, 2016. The bicycle features 3D-printed titanium joints, carbon fiber tubes and a built-in sensor module that sends a variety of information to a...more
An aroma module is inserted into a Sensorwake alarm clock, January 4, 2016. The $109 olfactory alarm clock releases the scents at the programmed time but will also sound an auditory alarm if you don't wake up after three minutes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
