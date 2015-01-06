Best of CES
The Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car. Germany's Daimler AG wants to reset consumers' expectations about self-driving cars with its futuristic Mercedes-Benz F 015 concept. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Exhibitors wearing special glasses look at a 3D 4K video wall at the LG booth. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
John Herrington (L), senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America, and Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America, pose by Samsung Chef Collection kitchen appliances. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk holds a new Sony 4K Action Cam under his skateboard. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics, holds a Sony 4K Action Cam. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics America Joe Stinziano unveils the new Samsung S'UHD smart TV at a Samsung Electronics news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Roger Lynch, CEO of Sling TV, announces the new Sling Television streaming service by Dish. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Panasonic Lumix CM1 smartphone/camera hybrid with 4K video is displayed at a Panasonic news conference. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A display shows Panasonic's virtual make-up mirror at a Panasonic news conference. The technology will allow users to try out different looks without actually putting make-up on their face. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Parrot RNB 6 vehicle infotainment systems are displayed. The systems are expected to be available this year but the pricing is still undetermined, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Michael Perry (R) flies a DJI Inspire 1 flying platform. The remote control quadcopter, with 4K video camera and three-axis gimbal, is a sophisticated filmmaking system straight from the box, said DJI's Randy Braun. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jim Doyle, president of Panasonic Enterprise Solutions Company, talks about Panasonic's Transparent Window Screen technology. The display has a variety of business and retail applications including the ability to put the display on walls where there...more
A Kevo smart lock is demonstrated during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2015. The lock, which opens with a smart phone App and a touch, is smart enough to know what side of the door you are on...more
A 3D food printer by XYZprinting Inc. is demonstrated during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2015. The printer is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An InBody Band fitness bracelet is displayed. The band, which can monitor a variety of activities and measure body composition, is expected to be available in March 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A baby bottle with a GlGl bottle holder is displayed. The holder sends a variety of information to a parent's smart phone and can help reduce colic by finding the optimal feeding angle, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Motix device monitors fingers and uses them as a mouse replacement. The device allows for mouse functions and more without taking hands away from a keyboard. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Internet-enable kettles and coffee makers by Smarter are displayed. The kettle and coffee maker can be controlled by a smart phone. The coffee maker will also alert the owner if it is running low on coffee or lacking water in the device....more
A Re-fuel rechargeable battery for GoPro Hero cameras is displayed. The battery gives 12 hours of power, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An Ecovent and sensor are displayed. The system, about $1,800 for a four-bedroom home, can automatically open or close vents for the perfect temperature in a home with central heating and cooling. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Vanessa Hsu models SleepPhones by Acoustic Sheep. The wireless headphones are comfortable enough to wear in bed and the newest models come with inductive charging, Hsu said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Allie Play (L), Home (C) and Go by IC Real Tech are displayed. The dual-lens cameras can display 720-degree video which can be watched in real time on smart phones. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An internet-enabled Dacor Discovery gas range and electric oven is pictured. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Tagg pet tracker is shown at an Alarm.com booth. A new partnership between the companies incorporates pet tracking features with the home automation functions of Alarm.com Apps. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An eGeeTouch smart luggage lock is displayed. The TSA-approved locks can be unlocked with pre-paired NFC tag (shown) or by using an App on an Android smart phone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The FitLinxx AmpStrip wearable heartrate monitor is displayed. The AmpStrip is designed to be comfortable enough to be worn 24/7 for constant monitoring. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The hereO GPS watch for children and its accompanying mapping app are displayed. According to the company, the hereO watch is the smallest GPS-tracking device available, engineered to fit a child's wrist. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Takuma Iwasa (R) of Cerevo Inc. demonstrates the Xon Snow-1 snowboard analyzing system. The Xon uses special bindings and a smartphone app to analyze a snowboarder's technique. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
