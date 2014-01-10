Best of CES
People are reflected in the lens of a pair of Liquid Image Apex HD camera goggles, capable of video and still photography, at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Kolibree connected electric toothbrush is displayed during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. The smart toothbrush uses an accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer to track how well users brush their teeth. The French company expects the toothbrush will be available in the third quarter of 2014 and retail for $99.00 to $199.00 depending on the model. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
People create 3D objects on a screen at the Leopoly booth at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A woman registers her palm on a PulseWallet, a point-of-purchase device, during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. The system measures vein patterns in the palm. After confirming a person's identity, the purchase can be paid with a "digital wallet" linked to a credit card, debit card, a bank account or even paid in digital currency Bitcoin. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A 20th Century tribute guitar by Gibson is seen at the guitar maker's pavilion at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Conference attendees listen to Pioneer's Networked Entertainment eXperience stereo system at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Michael Laris (L) and Tracey Cassidy demonstrate the Neos 360 "Light Grabber" game by Playworld Systems during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. The system is designed for schools, parks and public areas, Cassidy said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Conference attendees take photographs of the Audi Sport Quattro laserlight concept car, featuring laser headlights, at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
MiP miniature robots by WowWee of Canada are shown during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. The robots, which can be controlled with smartphones, are expected in stores by May and retail for $99.00. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A SmartOne infant sleep monitor is shown on a doll at the Sensible Baby booth during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. The wearable device fits into a chest pocket and sends information and active alerts on temperature, baby orientation and breathing to a parent's mobile device. The device will retail for $149.00 and be available online in the second quarter of 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Two men view the Winbot, a window cleaning robot from Ecovacs, at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Solar-Cooler, the world's first portable, solar-powered refrigerated cooler, is displayed during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. The cooler retails for $1,200 and includes USB and 12 volt outlets. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
David Rorex, co-founder of MadeSolid, displays items made with a 3D printer and MadeSolid PET+ Filament during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. The filament is clearer and stronger than other products but is also flexible enough to make springs, Rorex said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Water drips onto a circuit board protected with an invisible WaterShield nano coating at the Integrated Surface Technologies Booth during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. The company makes the Blue Lantern coating machine that it sells to phone sellers and mobile device repair shops. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Gillian Pennington holds a smartphone with an animated, speaking image of herself in the Freak 'n Genius booth during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. Using the YAKiT app, a free download for iOS, a user can easily add talking animation to any photo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Petzi Connect is displayed in the Petzila booth during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 8, 2014. The Internet-enabled device lets pet owners remotely interact with their pets, take photos and video, and dispense treats. The device is expected to retail for $169.00 and be available in March 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Sony lens-style digital camera is displayed during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Show attendee Limore Shur waits inside a Nikon-powered XXArray during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 2014. The booth uses 68 cameras that fire at the same time. The images are processed to create a 3D model of the subject that can be placed inside a computer video game. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
An Infiniti InTouch infotainment system is demonstrated inside an Infinity Q50S during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A dance group performs on the Hisense stage during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sampson Yang looks at a waterproof Nikon 1 Aw1 at the Nikon booth during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 2014. The camera retails for $800 and is available in stores. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Water splashes around a display of waterproof Sony smartphones and tablets during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
People look over the NX30 smart camera at the Samsung Electronics booth during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer speaks during her keynote address at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Ford C-MAX Solar Energi Concept car is displayed during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 2014. The car incorporates concentrating solar voltaic panels in the vehicle roof. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Curved 4K OLED televisions are displayed at the LG Electronics booth during the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Covisint's Jen Shepherd Moore wears Google Glass, which is integrated with Hyundai Genisis, during Pepcom's "Digital Experience", a consumer electronics showcase, in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2014. Hyundai announced a partnership with Covisint that will allow Genisis owners to access vehicle information through Google Glass. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Basis health tracker is shown during Pepcom's "Digital Experience", a consumer electronics showcase, in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2014. The $199.00 device has sensors that track various activity. The data is then translated into key metrics such as caloric burn, activity duration and even an array of sleep metrics. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tony Antolino, Chief Marketing Officer for EyeLock, demonstrates the Myris, a USB-powered iris scan, during Pepcom's "Digital Experience", a consumer electronics showcase, in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2014. The software converts iris characteristics to a unique code that can be used to unlock your computer. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Reign health tracker bracelet by Jaybird is displayed during Pepcom's "Digital Experience," a consumer electronics showcase, in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2014. Sensors in the bracelet monitor activity and sleep to give a "Go-score" that tells you how ready your body is to be active. The $199.00 device is expected to be in stores in May 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics Inc., holds a Sony Alpha 5000 digital camera during a Sony news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Hollywood director Michael Bay (L) joins Joe Stinziano, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics America, on stage to talk about Samsung's new 105-inch, curved UHD television during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nanda Ramachandran, vice president of Samsung Telecommunications America, holds up a Galaxy Tab Pro tablet during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
DISH network CEO and President Joe Clayton gestures with company mascots during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A conference attendee tries out a wearable fitness device at an LG event during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Liquid Image wearable camera is paired with a 4G LTE module (R) during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Zepp sensor is shown on a golf glove during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jong Soo Kim gives a demonstration of Moneual's Rydis H68 Pro Hybrid Robot Vacuum during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Tao WellShell is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. The WellShell is an electronic isometric device but also monitors various fitness levels and transmits the data to a smartphone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
YEI Technology's Chris George plays a computer game with PrioVR, a virtual reality gaming accessory, during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. Sensors on the player translate movement into the game. A full-body system retails for $400.00. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A TREWGrip keyboard is shown during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
BeeWi BBH300 headphones are displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Holi iPhone LED lamp is shown in a mirrored box during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Founder Shailendra Suman poses with a SmartCharge LED lightbulb during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Prong iPhone case is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Sphero 2B by Orbotix is demonstrated during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Schwinn CycleNav is displayed on a bicycle during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The DJI S1000, an eight-bladed, aerial photography system by DJI Innovations, is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Belkin Crock-Pot WeMo Smart Slow Cooker ($99.99) is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. The crock-pot can be controlled remotely via a smartphone. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Smartphone cases with solar photovoltaic cells by EnerPlex are displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
