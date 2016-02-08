Best of Cindy Crawford
Model Cindy Crawford poses at the "Miley?s Sweet 16 Share the Celebration" party at Disneyland in Anaheim, California October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Model Cindy Crawford arrives at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files
Model Cindy Crawford poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 15, 2013.REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files
Model Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber pose at the premiere of "The Descendants" at the Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills, California November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files
Model Cindy Crawford poses for photographers as she arrives for the opening ceremony of the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files
Cindy Crawford arrives at the opening of the remodelled Sofitel Los Angeles hotel with the new Simon LA restaurant and Stone Rose lounge in Los Angeles, California June 21, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files
Rande Gerber (L) and Cindy Crawford arrive for the opening of the remodelled Sofitel Los Angeles hotel with the new Simon LA restaurant and Stone Rose lounge in Los Angeles, California June 21, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files
Supermodel Cindy Crawford (R) hugs her six-year-old son Presley as he wears a Los Angeles Kings jersey during the NHL game between the Phoenix Coyotes and the Kings in Los Angeles, October 6, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files
Model Cindy Crawford and husband Randy Gerber arrive at the grand opening celebration of the Time Warner Center, in New York on February 4, 2004. REUTERS/Files
Cindy Crawford models Hugo Boss and Robert Ellis fashions at St. JudeChildren's Research Hospital's 2nd annual "Runway for Life" celebrity fashion show and celebration of the DVD release of film "Chicago" in BeverlyHills August 19, 2003....more
Former U.S. super model Cindy Crawford smiles during a news conferenceon the eve of the first race in the finals of the America's Cup in Auckland February 14, 2003. REUTERS/Mark BakerMDB/Files
U.S. model Cindy Crawford wears a creation as part of Roberto Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2002/03 collection at Milan's fashion week March 4, 2002. REUTERS/Files
U.S. model Cindy Crawford wears a fur coat as part of Roberto Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2002/03 collection at Milan's fashion week March 4, 2002. REUTERS/Files
French designer Herve Leger (C) gestures between top models Karen Mulder (L rear) and Cindy Crawford (R) at the end of his 1996 spring-summer ready-to-wear collection, October 18,1995. REUTERS/Files
Top model Cindy Crawford for French designer Herve Leger presents this grenadine satin draped floor-length evening gown as part of his 1996 spring-summer ready-to-wear collection, October 18, 1995. REUTERS/Files
Actor Richard Gere and his wife, model Cindy Crawford enjoy a moment together as they watch the New York Knicks play the Orlando Magic in their NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 11, 1994. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Files
Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband actor Richard Gere arrive at the 13th annual Council of Fashion Designers Association awards in New York February 7, 1994. REUTERS/Files
Cindy Crawford presents this long black chiffon evening dress with hiking boots as part of the Chanel Autumn/Winter 1993 high fashion collection, designed by German designer Karl Lagerfeld July 20, 1993. REUTERS/Files
American model Cindy Crawford wears this black chiffon bra and skirt with plastic cumberbund during Chanel's Spring/Summer high fashion collection, designed by Karl Lagerfeld, January 26, 1993. REUTERS/Files
