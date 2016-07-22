Best of Comic-Con
Em Blackburn from Atlanta, Georgia arrives dressed as Harley Quinn for opening day of the annual Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dressed as the Flash walks the convention floor at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Phillips of San Diego dresses as his own version of a Star Wars character at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alex Kapelski of Ohio comes dressed as a bird to Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Masks are shown for sale on the convention floor at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees dressed as Harley Quinn (L) and Sailor Moon pose for a picture at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lauren Lim chats with her friend as she attends Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee keeps tabs on her cell phone as she walks the convention floor at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dawn Richardson grabs a Starbucks drink in the costume of the Winter Soldier at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A young boy looks unimpressed as his father asks to take a picture with an attendee dressed as a Transformer at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dressed as Boba Fett from Star Wars rushes his way at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Linda Nguyen comes dressed as the Disney character Maleficent poses at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dressed as the Scarecrow from Batman poses for a picture at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gina Gianni of Chicago comes dressed as an animated Batgirl as she waits in a crowd to cross the street to attend Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees dressed as Deadpool and a zombie wait to have their weapons checked by police before entering opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A San Diego police officer takes a second look at an attendee's Star Wars Tusken Raider costume while patrolling the convention floor during opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Leah Thomas, dressed as the character Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element movie, poses for a picture as she attends opening day Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture walk the convention floor in costume during opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dressed as Batman enters as fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture arrive in costume for the first day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture arrive in costume for opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A costumed attendee looks at her mobile phone during opening day of the annual Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Costumed attendees wearing SpongeBob SquarePants character masks pose on the convention floor during opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture arrive in costume for opening day Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture walk the convention floor in costume during the opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture arrive in costume for opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dressed as Harley Quinn arrives for opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans of superhero movies, comic books and pop culture arrive in costume for opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dressed as Bill Cipher arrives for opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees gather for the start of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Karen Ward and Samantha Ward dressed as characters from "Homestruck" attend the opening day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Devoted to Rajinikanth
Fans show their devotion to Rajinikanth, whose new film "Kabali" released on Friday.
Kids Choice Sport awards
Athletes and celebrities get slimed for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.
Highest-paid celebrities
The highest-paid celebrities of 2016, according to Forbes.
Look who's at Wimbledon
Famous faces in the stands at the tennis tournament.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.